In our longtime work as clinical social workers and relationship coaches, we know that for many people, any conversation that has to do with feelings and/or conflict can be a difficult conversation.

Opening up and being vulnerable with anyone can be one of the hardest things a human has to do (even for us as professionals), but getting things off your chest is one of life's turbulent moments that we have to get through if we want to reach clearer skies. Here are some tips for handling a tough conversation, no matter how uncomfortable you feel in the moment.

Advertisement

Experts reveal a few ways to help you have a really difficult conversation:

1. Get clear on what you want to actually say first

It is imperative that before you start a difficult conversation with your spouse, mate, or date, you yourself are clear about what it is you want to communicate. One of the biggest pitfalls in communication is not sending a clear message, and your message will be clearer if you have thought through what you would like to say in advance.

2. Pick the right time and space to chat

In real estate, the key is location, location, location. In communication, it's timing, timing, timing. Be wise when you bring up a difficult topic. First thing in the morning, last thing at night, and just as your partner walks in the door after a long day at work are not good times to start a dialogue.

Advertisement

3. Pay attention to how you say things, not just what you say

Conversations generally end in the same tone in which they begin. If you begin a talk angry and yelling, chances are you will leave the conversation screaming and upset. Go into it with the intention and expectation of getting through the issue and be mindful of your manner and tone.

4. Lead with something good

Expressing positive feelings during a difficult conversation helps both of you feel better during and after the talk. Infuse your conversation with caring, affection, and appreciation. Remember that the goal of communication is to be listened to and understood.

— Samara Fabrick, Counselor/Therapist

Advertisement

5. Know your hot-button issues and avoid them at all costs

All couples should be aware of difficult topics that exist in the relationship. This will allow you to be cautious when the topics arise.

7. Pick your battles

Ask yourself if anything productive can come out of the discussion. Is the discussion likely to change the situation that is causing problems, or is there a different solution that would better serve you both?

— Donald Goodman, Counselor/Therapist

8. Put yourself in his or her shoes

In preparing for a difficult conversation, first, try "walking a mile" in your partner's shoes. This will help you keep perspective and remember you're both on the same team.

Advertisement

9. Use 'I' statements rather than 'you' ones

Use "I" statements, rather than "you" statements, to keep your partner listening rather than on the defensive. Research by Edith Cowan University found that “I-statements” reduce hostility and defensiveness, and in my own practice, I've found that to be 100% true.

Saying "I believe, I feel, I want" is much more likely to keep their attention than saying "You should, You don't, You are." Keeping your tone of voice and attitude neutral-to-positive rather than demanding gives you the best shot at having your requests granted. Make sure to maintain eye contact and keep your body language open, too.

10. Above all else, remember: compromise is king

If your partner isn't able or willing to accommodate all of your requests, be happy to compromise. Recognize that even small steps are progress and you can continue to negotiate for what you want as time goes by. Also, be willing to hear your partner's requests and do your best to fulfill them as well.

Advertisement

— Melodie Tucker, Life Coach

Samara Fabrick is a California-certified Licensed Clinical Social Worker and an experienced psychotherapist.

Donald Goodman is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and trained mediator with over 25 years of experience providing psychotherapy and counseling services.

Melodie Tucker is an internationally known Mars Venus Success Coach and instructor, guiding people to discover what it is they want out of life — and then helping them figure out how to get it.