The spiritual meaning of insects greatly depends on what insect it is and the culture. They can symbolize greed, destruction and plagues, or more positive things like pleasure, conception, strength and willpower.

Most of us have been told at some point in our lives that a ladybug brings good luck. When a ladybug visits your home, it is one of the rare times you let an insect stay.

But what does it mean if you come across an orange ladybug?

Are orange ladybugs good luck?

Like their red counterparts, orange ladybugs are a sign of good luck.

In many parts of the world, they represent spiritual, personal, and financial prosperity. Not only is the orange ladybug a symbol of good luck, but they bring omens of protection, love, and vibrant life. They are generally a positive thing.

Orange ladybugs are very common, found across the United States in large numbers. One species is the Asian lady beetle, otherwise known as Harmonia axyridis.

They vary in color and can be plain or have red or black spots. The number of spots changes based on the species. The Asian lady beetle also has an M-shaped marking on its head.

That particular species originated from Asia but were brought to North America to control pests like mites, aphids, and maybe even other ladybugs.

What It Means If You See An Orange Ladybug

Orange ladybug symbolism is usually positive, relating to humility for Native Americans and protection for Christians. But there is much more to them than that.

If you see an orange ladybug, it could have one or more of the following meanings.

1. Feed your creativity.

Orange ladybugs tell you that your creativity will light your path. It is a sign that your creative ventures will result in prosperity for you.

Advertisement

2. Loosen up.

An orange ladybug is the universe’s way of telling you to get in touch with the joy of your childhood. Stop taking yourself so seriously and take time to enjoy life.

3. Experiment with new things.

Sometimes we get stagnant in life and it becomes mundane. The orange ladybug is your reminder to be spontaneous and take new adventures.

4. A new life or love interest are coming.

Orange ladybugs symbolize new love or a new life on the way. This can come in the form of marriage or a bouncing baby.

5. Stand strong.

Maybe it is time you stood up for yourself. The orange ladybug is the push you need to do so. Speak up and stand up for what you believe in.

6. Watch your money.

Some believe that seeing an orange ladybug in your dreams is warning of an impending financial crisis. Be wary of spending and protect your assets.

7. You're connected.

Orange ladybugs are a sign of connectedness and closeness between friends. You are harmonious and spiritually in alignment with one another.

8. You're protected.

An orange ladybug is delivering the message that you are safe and protected from anyone or anything that might do you harm.

9. You're in a transformation.

Your life is changing before your eyes. You are doing away with self-doubt and taking steps to reinvent yourself physically, spiritually, or emotionally.

What It Means When An Orange Ladybug Lands On You

If an orange ladybug lands on you, it can be interpreted in many ways.

If you are dealing with the demise of a relationship, it indicates love on the horizon. The spots can tell you how many years you have to wait for it to happen.

If you are traveling, orange ladybugs assure you that you will make it to your destination safely.

Another interpretation of an orange ladybug landing on you is that if you make a wish in that moment, it will come true. Close your hand gently, careful not to smash it, make your wish, and open your hand to release it.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.