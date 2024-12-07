Angry Cyclist Rips Driver’s Door Open And Prevents Him From Leaving After He Reportedly Drove Too Close To Him — ‘I Have More Rights Than You’

Cyclists and car drivers have a longstanding animosity for each other and who is entitled to the road. One thing that is not in dispute, however, is that bikes are required to follow the same traffic laws as cars.

Yet one angry cyclist felt entitled to the entire road and became exceedingly angry when a car passed by him — so much so that he followed the driver to his destination and called the police.

A cyclist ripped open the driver’s door and blocked him from leaving after he claimed that the driver drove 'too close' to him.

As Pierce Kempton drove to a local skate park, he passed a cyclist. When he pulled into a parking spot at his destination, Kempton was confused as to why the biker had followed his car and was angrily shouting at him.

As seen in video footage captured by Kempton, the cyclist, Gary Peacock, claimed that Kempton drove too close to his bike. Peacock quickly became aggressive and put a hand on Kempton's shoulder, telling him that he was “not going anywhere.”

“I’m calling the police, and you’re not leaving!” Peacock said, pulling out his cell phone and dialing 911.

“I’m riding a bike. I have more rights than you,” he added, although he was not cycling in a bike lane or on a bike path but on the side of a road designed for cars.

By the end of the video, the police arrived at the scene. Thankfully, Kempton provided an update in a follow-up video.

Although the driver received a citation upon the cyclist's request, it was dropped after he provided dash cam footage.

Spoiler alert: The footage proved that Kempton was not nearly close enough to the cyclist to be of any danger.

Part 2 tonight sorry for the delay. Heres dashcam footage

“I agree with you that the dash cam video you produced after you were cited is exculpatory, and I will proceed with a dismissal of your citation,” an email sent to Kempton from the city attorney’s office read. “As such, you will receive an email notification of the Motion to Dismiss within the next week.”

The cyclist was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct.

Kempton explained that the only reason he was cited in the first place was because Peacock signed off as his own witness, alleging that Kempton drove too close to him.

Part 2. We both went on our own ways after the cops cited us. Hoping to be able to show you guys the body cam footage.

“I was not expecting this man to involve the cops. I thought it was gonna be kind of a funnier video for me to just record this guy getting mad," Kempton admitted.

“[It] kinda got out of hand," he continued, "so I was actually then recording for my own safety because this man [was] so entitled that he [thought] that he [was] gonna get me arrested because he [was] claiming that I [was] being aggressive.”

Update: The cyclist got a disorderly conduct charge- $160 fine, which he paid. My son received a citation at the cyclist’s request, which the DA has since dismissed after seeing the exculpatory dash cam footage exonerating him. — Patricia Kempton (@PatriciaKempton) October 10, 2024

In an X post, Kempton's mother, Patricia, shared that Peacock was later charged with disorderly conduct and hit with a $160 fine.

While cyclists in most states have the legal right to share the road, they are required to follow the same traffic laws as other motorists.

Cyclists must signal turns and travel with the flow of traffic, and if they are attempting to enter a lane, they must yield the right of way to oncoming traffic. Bikers only have the right of way in designated bike lanes, stop signs, and intersections with signals.

If you’re a cyclist who chooses to ride on roadways instead of bike paths, you must be aware that motor vehicles are likely to zip past you, and some of them may not slow down when they are approaching you. Drivers are only required to give bikes three feet of space when passing.

While it can be rather frustrating and even frightening, it is important to keep in mind that roadways are ultimately built for cars and trucks, not for bicycles.

