Airbnb Guest Called ‘Entitled’ For Being Upset That Host Refused To Meet Their Disability Needs

Airbnb was once a viable alternative for expensive hotels, but in recent years, the rental company seems to have fallen out of favor, with guests complaining about everything from being watched with hidden cameras to unnecessary charges for basic necessities. Now, you can add ableist hosts to the list.

After an Airbnb guest requested special accommodations from a host, he was told that he was being “weird and invasive.”

While the guest believed that his requests were reasonable due to his disabilities, the host argued that he was asking for too much.

A disabled Airbnb guest was called ‘entitled’ for being upset that the property host refused to meet their disability needs.

The guest took to Reddit to share his Airbnb experience.

“My experience with Airbnb was during Covid, and it was super communal and lovely and everyone knew everyone else’s business and I wanted that,” he wrote.

According to the guest, he suffers from a range of disabilities, including PTSD and autoimmune conditions. “I communicated ahead of time with my Airbnb host about my autoimmune diagnosis and that my health was a struggle,” he shared.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

The guest was worried about the temperature of the rental due to his autoimmune condition.

The guest requested an extra blanket to keep him warm at night. However, he was disappointed upon arrival when the host told him she couldn’t provide one. “I would understand if none were available, but what she said was, ‘Here, we put on sweatshirts when we’re cold,’” the man wrote.

“I understand if supplies are limited but asking for a blanket is pretty typical and I was upset by the judgment.”

The guest asked if he could use his space heater in his room since the warm air cleared out his lungs, but his request was shut down by the host, who was concerned about the additional expenses it could potentially cause.

“I wound up agreeing to pay extra for the expense, which I’m okay with to an extent, but again I felt the host’s attitude was concern I might take advantage rather than concern for my previously expressed health situation,” he shared.

The host thankfully agreed to raise the heat in the entire house to ensure the guest had warm temperatures. Still, he claimed that his bedroom was “freezing.”

The guest asked the host to be notified when others might check in to help mitigate his PTSD.

The guest also asked the host to let him know when the other guests would be arriving. However, she found his request to be inappropriate.

“She said it was ‘weird and invasive,’” the man wrote. “I don’t need to know personal details, just how many people will be coming when … It is helpful for my PTSD to predict when other people will get here.”

The guest added that his previous Airbnb host kept him up to date when other guests would be arriving, and did not understand why it was an issue this time.

“Right now I really do feel like I’m in a hotel. A really expensive one that doesn’t have extra blankets after specifically telling me not to bring bedding,” the man admitted.

He claimed that he discussed his disabilities with the host before his arrival, sharing that she, too, also had disabilities and understood his concerns. “I really don’t want special treatment! I just want a comforter and people who want to hang out with me,” the guest reports.

Still, many people agreed with the Airbnb host that his requests were a bit over the top.

“If not knowing when other people will be coming and going is too upsetting for you — maybe staying at the Airbnb isn't appropriate for you and you should plan to stay places where you won't be sharing walls with strangers,” one Redditor commented. “This is kind of like going to a Thai restaurant and throwing a tantrum because you're allergic to peanuts.”

“Coming from someone who is legally disabled, not all Airbnb locations are required to follow ADA law. Just because you may be disabled, doesn’t mean someone has to accommodate you,” another user wrote.

“The host was willing to make reasonable recommendations. Space heaters can be very unsafe, if your PTSD is that bad you should’ve opted for a place to yourself,” another user noted.

It is ultimately up to the host of an Airbnb if their space is suitable for guests with disabilities, and if they will be able to accommodate them.

However, Airbnb’s nondiscrimination policy prohibits hosts from rejecting a guest just because they have disabilities.

Still, guests have the option of filtering through different Airbnb choices to determine which one will be most appropriate for their needs.

Arlette Lopez | Shutterstock

Some hosts are able to offer accessibility features, including step-free bedroom access, parking, shower chairs, and more, that will make their stay more comfortable.

However, before booking, guests must come to the understanding that not every one of their requests can be fulfilled by the host, and they must be prepared for anything by having all of their essentials on hand.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.