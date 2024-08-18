5 Red Flags To Watch For If 'Ballerina Farm' Is Your Worst Tradwife Nightmare
Is the 'Tradwife' lifestyle just for hype, or is it a dream for most men?
The 'Tradwife' lifestyle has become a TikTok sensation with stars such as Nara Smith and Estee Williams promoting traditional gender roles in the home — peaking with a viral Hannah Neeleman AKA Ballerina Farm drama.
The dating app Flirtini decided to find out: are those relationships just for hype, or is a tradwife the dream for most men? They surveyed 2,000 men and found that in reality, most men do not prefer ‘good girls.’
Nearly three in four men would gladly date a woman who prioritizes a career over starting a family, while a whopping 96% of men would date a woman who makes more than they do. Additionally, nine in ten admit they are open to a serious relationship with a childfree woman and only one in ten men said they wouldn’t date a woman who doesn’t cook.
Many women have little ambition of being homemakers. If that’s not the life you want to live, choosing a partner that shares your views and respects your desires is imperative.
Here are 5 red flags to watch out for if 'Ballerina Farm' is your worst nightmare:
1. Taking away your voice
Throughout the interview with UK's The Times, Hannah’s husband continuously interjects, which gives the impression he wants to dominate the conversation and stop her from sharing her true feelings. It’s no surprise she opened up when he finally left.
Even if being a tradwife appeals to you, that shouldn’t mean giving up your freedom.
2. Standing in the way of your dreams
Hannah was on track to graduate from Julliard, an esteemed university for the performing arts, and achieve her dreams. She sacrificed her dancing career to be with Daniel, while he got everything he wanted — the farm life, wild living, and a stay-at-home mom to raise his children. Sure, relationships require compromise, but that goes both ways.
3. Refusing to take no for an answer
No means no, but Daniel didn’t get the message. He persisted in pursuing her despite Hannah rejecting him at first. Maybe she had a change of heart, but there’s a fine line between perseverance and stalking, so don’t feel pressured to say yes just because they ask again and again.
4. Isolating you from friends and family
Hannah’s move west meant leaving behind a vibrant city, close friends, family, and everything that was familiar to her, isolating her from her life before… a common tactic used in abusive relationships to exert control.
Even in a perfectly healthy relationship — which Hannah and Daniel’s might be — maintaining relationships with loved ones is vital. They offer perspective, make you feel safe, and are always there when you need them most.
5. Pressuring you to conform to their ideals
From the outside, it seems Daniel demands that Hannah live a traditional lifestyle and conform to his vision of family life. However, in a healthy relationship, both should be free to pursue their desires and express their personalities. It’s a partnership, and any imbalance in control is a slippery slope towards abuse.
If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone.
Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong.
If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.
Anastasiya Pochetnaya is a relationship expert at Flirtini.