5 Red Flags To Watch For If 'Ballerina Farm' Is Your Worst Tradwife Nightmare

The 'Tradwife' lifestyle has become a TikTok sensation with stars such as Nara Smith and Estee Williams promoting traditional gender roles in the home — peaking with a viral Hannah Neeleman AKA Ballerina Farm drama. The dating app Flirtini decided to find out: are those relationships just for hype, or is a tradwife the dream for most men? They surveyed 2,000 men and found that in reality, most men do not prefer ‘good girls.’ Advertisement

Nearly three in four men would gladly date a woman who prioritizes a career over starting a family, while a whopping 96% of men would date a woman who makes more than they do. Additionally, nine in ten admit they are open to a serious relationship with a childfree woman and only one in ten men said they wouldn’t date a woman who doesn’t cook. Many women have little ambition of being homemakers. If that’s not the life you want to live, choosing a partner that shares your views and respects your desires is imperative. Advertisement Here are 5 red flags to watch out for if 'Ballerina Farm' is your worst nightmare: