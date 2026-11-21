When my family sold my childhood home, it was one of the most difficult times of my life. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced this.

Thankfully, music can make us feel like we’re right back in time. In fact, Elizabeth Margulis, PhD, director of the Music Cognition Lab at Princeton University, confirmed that music can be linked to memories. That's why these classics from the 70s just hit different for some people.

Advertisement

These 70s songs make anyone who's homesick get deep in their feelings:

1. 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' by John Denver is a sing-a-long favorite for everyone who grew up in a small town

Lienda Yunita Aponno | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The song’s title alone can make people emotional. Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert wrote it as a song about longing for home. They wrote it while driving back roads in Maryland. The songwriters had West Virginia in mind. Sure, they had never been to the state, but that didn’t matter. They were longing for Appalachia. Even if you’re not from that area, you can still relate to the lyrics.

Singing about long roads that lead you home can make anyone travel back in time, especially those who miss their childhood homes. They are longing for that drive to the driveway of the home they grew up in. Nearly everyone feels like their childhood home is the place where they belong, and John Denver's delivery will bring tears to your eyes.

2. 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac is about lost love but still packs a nostalgia punch because of the lyrics

A list of 70s songs has to include Fleetwood Mac. A band that defined a decade had an interesting relationship with one another. People were dating; some were having affairs with other members. These circumstances caused Stevie Nicks to write her songs from a personal place.

Advertisement

When she was working on the album "Rumours," the band was going through an especially difficult time. Although the lyrics are about lost love, they can still bring people back to their childhood homes no matter which decade they were born in.

The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” paint an emotional message. Nicks’ words can help anyone going through a hard time. Whether you heard this song at home every day or are struggling with the pain of losing your home, it can be comforting.

3. 'Our House' by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young will remind you that your childhood house was also a very, very, very fine house

When I was going through the pain of losing my childhood home, this song’s title would be enough to make me cry. It is a song about a mundane day at home.

At the time, Graham Nash was dating the legendary Joni Mitchell. It captures the happiness of being at home with the person you love. It was inspired by a day when Nash made a fire in the fireplace, and Mitchell put some flowers in a vase. These little moments inspired him to write a love song about being at home with Mitchell.

Advertisement

When you’re feeling homesick for your childhood home, you’re often picturing the little things, like how you used to run around the backyard or the squeaky cabinet door in the kitchen. We cherish the little things from our past, and a sincere song about them can make us emotional.

4. 'Vienna' by Billy Joel is about growing up, and that can always make you miss the simplicity of being a kid

Geoffrey Clowes | Shutterstock

Billy Joel wrote "Vienna" about growing old. It’s also about slowing down. It’s as if we blinked and our childhood ended. Looking back on those years isn’t always easy. Even if these memories are positive, looking back can make anyone emotional. It’s especially powerful because it’s about a younger person with their whole life in front of them. If only we could go back to being young.

Advertisement

The song was inspired by Billy Joel’s dad’s view on aging. After spending time in Vienna, he saw that Europe doesn’t put the elderly aside as they age. It’s a positive tune about growing up, but the story might bring them back to when they were younger.

5. 'Cat's in the Cradle' by Harry Chapin will make you really want to talk to your dad

Everyone’s childhood was different. Sometimes there are shared themes like parents who worked too hard for their families and caused unintentional pain. They had good intentions. They wanted to make sure their children had a good future, but may not have realized they were harming them at the same time. "Cat's in the Cradle" captures that feeling.

The lyrics tell the story of a parent who misses out on their child’s life because they are too caught up in a career. If you’re homesick for your childhood home, these words might strike a nerve. Not all memories are positive, and that can evoke entirely different emotions.

Advertisement

6. 'American Pie' by Don McLean is an iconic hit that tells the story of an entire generation

If you grew up in the 1960s, this song tells the story of a decade, although it was released in 1971. It captures the changes in society and culture.

Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, and the tragic assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. are part of the story in the over 7-minute-long song. Though the theme isn’t exactly happy, people who grew up in this decade hear their childhood told through the lyrics. It’s a metaphor for the closing of a wild decade.

Identifying deeply with a song can bring you back to that moment in time. We connect our memories to songs, and when one is telling the story of your childhood, it can hit hard. Suddenly, you’re back on that front porch, walking through the door after a long day at school.

7. 'Sweet Baby James' by James Taylor is a lullaby that makes you yearn for the safety of being home

Ben Houdijk | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Songs about childhood can trigger memories we hold close. “Sweet Baby James” is the story of James Taylor’s nephew, his namesake.

It’s a soothing lullaby. Those lyrics make you nostalgic for the carefree days of being a child, or the early days of having your own little ones. There’s also a tone of loneliness. Taylor writes about a hard time in his life when he felt isolated and struggled through changes.

The dual themes in the song can make it especially relatable to those missing their parents and those who grew up lonely and spent their early years dealing with deep emotions.

Advertisement

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.