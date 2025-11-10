11/11 Is The Most Powerful Day Of The Year To Manifest — The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Attract Anything You Want

11/11 is the most powerful day of the year to manifest. So, if you're looking to step into your dream life and more, manifestation expert and NLP Practitioner Jessica Catellian shared the easiest and most effective way to attract anything you want with just a notebook and pen.

According to Catellian, in numerology, "the number 11 represents intuition and manifestation." As a result, this is the best time of year to manifest. Of course, like anything in life, true luck is believing in yourself and putting in the effort to make it possible. However, if you're committed, here's the best way to make the most of November 11 to manifest using just a notebook and pen.

1. Write down 11 frustrations

To start, open your notebook to a fresh page and write down 11 frustrations. It sounds strange, but according to Catellian, writing down these frustrations will make it much easier to get rid of them.

Either way, be sure to write down 11 frustrations and be specific. Catellian explained, "So, for example, I am letting go of feeling broke. I am letting go of not feeling grateful for money. I'm letting go of being upset that I'm single." The important thing here is not to be vague with it. Be sure to list exactly what is causing that frustration, as it'll be much easier for the universe to help you let go of it.

2. Write down 11 things you want to manifest

Next, write down what you want to manifest. Whether it's next week or next year, what is it that you want to accomplish? Is it a new job opportunity? What about finishing school soon?

Whatever it is you want, be sure to write it in the present tense. For instance, "I'm so grateful for my G-Wagon. I love my billion-million-dollar business." Be sure to think big, as the universe rewards those who tend to be bold.

According to Amelie, an astrologer and founder of AstroGlow, this method of manifestation called scripting works because "your present circumstances are determined by your frequency." Writing down your manifestations in the present tense, as if they already came true, "is going to put you in the frequency of your dream life so you can start attracting that life in."

3. Write down 11 things you're grateful for

Finally, the last step is to write down 11 things you're grateful for. According to Catellian, "The things you're grateful for can be in relation to your manifestations or not. Because at the end of the day, everything's connected."

So, in the present tense, write down what you're grateful for. It doesn't have to be big; it can be people who text you or feeling good when you look in the mirror. However, it's important to give thanks, and positive energy attracts positive results.

