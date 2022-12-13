24 Inspiring 'You Got This!' Quotes To Remind You Of Your Inner Strength

When you’re stuck in a rut, it’s easy to feel down about life. Everyone knows what it’s like to go through a rough patch.

When you’re going through something difficult, it’s easy to get discouraged. It’s easy to fall into the belief that things won’t get better, or that you are weak for not breezing through everything.

Things might not always go according to plan, and some obstacles may seem impossible to overcome, but that does not mean you're weak.

If you have the perseverance to push through during difficult times, then that means you are strong. Being a strong person doesn’t mean that you have your life together 24/7, because let’s be real, no one has their life together all the time.

It’s okay to feel confused and lost. You’re allowed to mess up and struggle with things, but what makes you strong is your determination to get through the most difficult of obstacles.

We know you got this, but if you need some inspiration, here are some 'you got this!' quotes to remind you of your resilience.

1. “Life is very interesting... in the end, some of your greatest pains, become your greatest strengths.” —Drew Barrymore

2. “I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” —Christopher Reeve

3. “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” —Harriet Tubman

4. “Strong women still need their hands held.” —Dauvoire

5. “One small crack does not mean that you are broken, it means that you were put to the test and you didn’t fall apart.” ―Linda Poindexter

6. “I’ve never met a strong person with an easy past.” —Atticus

7. "Behind every successful man, there's a lot of unsuccessful years." —Bob Brown

8. “There is nothing with which every man is so afraid as getting to know how enormously much he is capable of doing and becoming.” ―Søren Kierkegaard

9. “The struggle you're in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don't give up.” ―Robert Tew

10. “Being disappointed is one thing and being discouraged is something else. I am disappointed but I am not discouraged.” ―Tennessee Williams, The Glass Menagerie

11. “Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.” ―Cheryl Strayed, Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail

12. “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together.” ―Elizabeth Taylor

13. “Nobody looks good in their darkest hour. But it's those hours that make us what we are.” —Karen Marie Moning, Faefever

14. “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.” ―Albert Camus

15. “Our ability to destroy ourselves is the mirror image of our ability to save ourselves.” —Terence McKenna

16. “She wears strength and darkness equally well, the girl has always been half goddess, half hell” ―Nikita Gill

17. “The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection.” —Thomas Paine

18. “My strength is as the strength of ten, because my heart is pure.” —Alfred Lord Tennyson

19. “Love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is done well.” —Vincent Van Gogh

20. “The only thing I know is this: I am full of wounds and still standing on my feet.” ―Nikos Kazantzakis

21. “Everyone has inside them a piece of good news. The good news is you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is.” —Anne Frank

22. “Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.” —Neil Gaiman

23. “It was character that got us out of bed, commitment that moved us into action, and discipline that enabled us to follow through.” —Zig Ziglar

24. “The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity. The fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do. You can act to change and control your life and the procedure. The process is its own reward.” —Amelia Earhart

Helen Luc is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango.