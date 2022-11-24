50 Funny Thanksgiving Memes To Make You Laugh Like A Real Turkey

Thanksgiving is finally here! It’s a fabulous holiday in which we get to eat turkey and lots of delicious food with friends and family. And lucky for us, it's also a very meme-worthy holiday.

When it comes to the holidays, there are plenty of funny Thanksgiving memes that perfectly represent the dynamics of this celebratory feast of gratitude.

There’re certainly plenty of aspects of Thanksgiving that we can find the humor in. From the over-indulgence of food to the stress of being around relatives, there’s no funny meme or thoughtful quote left behind.

In this divisive political climate, Thanksgiving has simultaneously become a holiday in which debates about politics can also take center stage.

Naturally, there’s hilarious Thanksgiving memes and funny quotes for that part of Thanksgiving family gatherings as well.

Regardless of whether Thanksgiving makes you smile or cringe — or both — these funny Thanksgiving memes and hilarious quotes are sure to give you some laughs.

50 Best Funny Thanksgiving Memes For 2022

1. Literally me, right now.

"This is me thinking about Thanksgiving"

2. Eat your heart out, Miley.

"I came in like a butterball!!!"

3. These are my Thanksgiving pants.

"Thanksgiving...come at me bro."

4. There's always room for second's.

"We've had one Thanksgiving, yes, but what about second Thanksgiving?"

5. Savage!

"Isn't that your third plate?"

"Isn't that your third husband?"

6. I can totally empathize.

"How I feel after Thanksgiving."

7. On a positive note...

"Just remember: it might be Monday but it's a short week that ends with pie and shopping. We can do this."

8. In Dory mode.

"I can't eat another bite. Oh look, pie!"

9. Clearly, we had two different turkeys in mind.

"Picked up the Turkey for Thanksgiving."

10. Oh, snap!

"Where's your boyfriend?" "Where's your diploma?"

11. I'll be Bach.

"Bach, bach, bach, bach, bach, bach, bach, bach."

12. We all have those relatives.

"Told dinner will be at 6:00 pm. Arrives at 10:30 am."

13. You better believe it.

"I don't always start drinking at Noon on a Wednesday, but when I do, it's Thanksgiving weekend."

14. Still deciding.

"Not sure if I'm thankful for family or thankful for all the food they brought over."

15. Pre-Thanksgiving pep talk.

"Me: Thanksgiving dinner is going to be great but I have to share."

"Me to me: Steal all the food and run."

16. Not in the mood.

"Happy Thanksgiving." "F-ck you!"

17. I'm coming!

"Y'all can come make y'all plate!" "Me:...."

18. Sounds about right.

"Your attitude driving to the in-laws for Thanksgiving."

19. Here's hoping.

"May none of your real feelings slip out at Thanksgiving dinner."

20. So many emotions.

"Thanksgiving is an emotional holiday. People travel thousands of miles to be with people they only see once a year. And then discover once a year is way too often." — Johnny Carson

21. I'd be thankful for Ryan Gosling.

"Hey girl...relax, I'll wash the Thanksgiving dishes."

22. ...Because Heaven forbid anyone should leave early.

"Doesn't come to the office all week. Shows up Wednesday before Thanksgiving to make sure no one leaves early."

23. After all, what could go wrong?

"Let just be honest. Let's just be real."

24. Seems suspicious.

"Something's up. The farmer just unfriended me on Facebook."

25. Definitely not that day.

"A day shall come when I eat something healthy and reasonably proportioned, but it is not this day!"

26. Permission granted.

"When Thanksgiving is over, you have my permission to listen to Christmas music."

27. Brace yourselves!

"Prepare yourself, the 'Happy Thanksgiving' status updates are coming."

28. It's go time!

"Quickest way to pick a fight on Thanksgiving."

29. Because you're worth it.

"Ate too much on Thanksgiving. Worth it."

30. Throwing shade this Thanksgiving.

"Grandma: I still you still attached to that phone."

"Me: I see you still attached to that wig."

31. Good point.

"No need to post your food on Thanksgiving. We're all eating the same sh-t."

32. Moms on Thanksgiving be like...

"Because you know I'm all about that baste, 'bout that baste -"

"No more wine, Mom."

33. You and me both!

"The thing I'm most thankful for right now is elastic waistbands." - Unknown

34. It's an annual tradition.

"Thanksgiving: bringing out the best in family dysfunction since 1863."

35. Okay, you got me.

"Don't blame the holidays. You were fat in August."

36. Thanksgiving goals.

"Let's eat enough this Thanksgiving to crash our calorie counting apps."

37. Here's to you, fellow avoider.

"Happy Thanksgiving to someone checking their phone in the bathroom to escape their family."

38. It's ready!?

"When you hear the food ready."

39. Something to share at the dinner table.

"A Thanksgiving poem: May your stuffing be tasty, may your turkey plump, may your potatoes and gravy have nary a lump. May your yams be delicious and your pies take the prize, and may your Thanksgiving dinner stay off your thighs."

40. We all know that one kid.

"Can't wait to make a huge Thanksgiving dinner so my child can eat one roll."

41. And I'm loving it.

"Thanksgiving got me like Barbie to Carbie."

42. Whoops.

"When you accidentally get drunk at your in-laws' Thanksgiving and you have to lay low."

43. Prepare the pillow and blanket.

"The day after Thanksgiving..."

44. This is not funny you guys.

"When your whole family is roasting you and you have to pretend you think it's funny."

45. Mic drop.

"Mom's boyfriend: Why are you acting like a child?"

"Me; Why are you acting like you're part of the family?"

46. Bring on the pie.

"Today is a good day for pie."

47. For real though.

"May your turkey be moist and may no one use that word to describe it."

48. Oy vey.

"Mom: Come downstairs and say hello to your relatives!!!"

"Me: ...."

49. Oh bummer.

"When you fill up on snacks and then they bring out the turkey and stuffing."

50. Been there.

"When you at Thanksgiving dinner and someone asks why you still single."

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native who covers trending topics, pop culture and astrology. When she's not writing for YourTango, she is also a travel blogger and actress.