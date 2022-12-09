58 'Follow Your Dreams' Quotes & Sayings To Inspire You

Whether it's moving up in your career or saving up to travel, each and every one of us has dreams or aspirations we want to accomplish. But sometimes, it seems hard to make those dreams a reality. After all, dreams are, well... dreams.

Some of us are meant to change our long-term goals over time, but making our dreams come true is possible if we believe in ourselves.

When you follow your dreams, no matter what other people say, you find out more about yourself than you ever thought possible. You learn just how far you can push yourself, and what you're willing to sacrifice to achieve your goals.

Sometimes, all we need is just a kick start — some sort of motivation to get us going again when we lose track. We can find that inspiration in different places, but powerful quotes can push us to stop feeling so down on ourselves and push forward toward success.

The most powerful quotes are those that inspire us to take action, change something about ourselves, and take on our wildest aspirations.

Best 'follow your dreams' quotes

1. “If you can dream it, you can do it.” —Walt Disney

2. “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” —Martin Luther King, Jr.

3. “Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, ‘I’m possible!’” —Audrey Hepburn

4. “Change your life today. Don't gamble on the future, act now, without delay.” —Simone de Beauvoir

5. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” —Theodore Roosevelt

6. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” —Alice Walker

7. “Fall seven times and stand up eight.”

8. “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” —Henry David Thoreau

9. “You can’t fall if you don’t climb. But there’s no joy in living your whole life on the ground.”

10. “Limitations live only in our minds. But if we use our imaginations, our possibilities become limitless.” —Jamie Paolinetti

11. “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” —George Eliot

12. “Dream big and dare to fail.” —Norman Vaughan

13. “Action is the foundational key to all success.” —Pablo Picasso

14. “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” —George Bernard Shaw

15. “A goal is a dream with a deadline.” —Napoleon Hill

16. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

17. “Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” —Langston Hughes

18. “The more things you do, the more you can do.” —Lucille Ball

19. "Dream as if you'll live forever, live as if you'll die today." —James Dean

20. “It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.” —Paulo Coelho

21. “Dream happy dreams.” —Stephenie Meyer

22. “Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” —Norman Vincent Peale

23. “Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.” —W. Clement Stone

24. “To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” —Anatole France

25. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” —C. S. Lewis

26. “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.” —Tony Robbins

27. “Passionately pursue your dreams and strive to have a good spirit while you do... for it will greatly help you make those dreams a reality.” —Rachel Sazon-Reyes

28. “Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.” —Gloria Steinem

29. “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” —Earl Nightingale

30. “Just follow your dreams and be patient.” —Angelique Kerber

31. “Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.” —Jennifer Lee

32. “Sometimes life is about risking everything for a dream no one can see but you.”

33. “Breathing dreams like air.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald

34. “The ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones that do.” —Steve Jobs

35. “Dream without fear, love without limits.” —Dilip Bathija

36. “Can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be?” —Charles Bukowski

37. "To live will be an awfully big adventure.” —Peter Pan

38. “You are your only limit.”

39. “If you want to be successful in this world, you have to follow your passion, not your paycheck.”

40. “Dreams don't work unless you do.” —John C. Maxwell

41. “Live the life that people write novels about.”

42. “Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.” —Suzy Kassem

43. “Don't let small minds convince you that your dreams are too big.”

44. “If you're waiting until you feel talented enough to make it, you'll never make it." —Criss Jami

45. “If your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough.” —Muhammad Ali

46. “Don't tell people your dreams. Show them.”

47. “If you don't build your dreams, someone will hire you to help build theirs.” —Tony Gaskin

48. “Follow your dreams. They know the way.” —Kobi Yamada

49. “Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” —Jonas Salk

50. “You are never given a dream without also being given the power to make it come true. You will have to work for it, however.” —Richard Bach

51. “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” —Colin Powell

52. “The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.” —Oprah Winfrey

53. “It may be that those who do most, dream most.” —Stephen Butler Leacock

54. “20 years from now you, will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” —Mark Twain

55. “No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.” —Lupita Nyong’o

56. “Be brave enough to live the life of your dreams according to your vision and purpose instead of the expectations and opinions of others.” —Roy Bennett

57. “Love what you do and do what you love. Don't listen to anyone else who tells you not to do it. You do what you want, what you love. Imagination should be the center of your life.” —Ray Bradbury

58. "Commitment leads to action. Action brings your dream closer." —Marcia Wieder

Helen Luc is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango. Her writing focuses on love, relationships, astrology, and pop culture topics.