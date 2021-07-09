11 Best Bible Verses About Anxiety To Calm Fear And Worry

There are many popular Bible verses about anxiety that help calm doubt, worry and fear. The Bible says to cast your fears on God because his gift to us is perfect peace.

Will believing that God is in control cure your anxiety?

There are lots of stories about men and women who were faithful strong and courageous during times of stress.

In fact, one of the most popular Bible verses ever written is Philippians 4:6, "Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.”

Easier said than done, right?

Stress is a heavy burden. Anxiety is the worst thing to carry around with you. It ages you, ruins your posture, weathers your skin, encourages you to over-eat, or under-eat. It causes health problems, and mental health problems, insomnia, and fatigue.

Stress is the direct result of fear and worry. Sometimes its small worries like being late to work, or burning your dinner. Sometimes it’s big worries like not being able to pay your bills or never amounting to your potential. Worry translates directly to stress.

The phrase itself is not that literal. It is prompting us to trust that everything is part of a greater plan. God’s plan, the universe’s plan, whatever you believe in. There's little in life that we can change. We can work hard and strive to be our best every day and hope that things work out, but we can’t worry things into existence.

We can, however, pray that whatever comes our way we are able to handle it. We can manifest our own strength through prayer and faith, (whether that faith is in God or in ourselves). If we are able to trust our own conviction in conflict, that should prove to alleviate a lot of the pressure we carry with us day-to-day.

Here are 11 Best Bible verses about anxiety, quoted from scripture, to help you keep your faith during times of fear and doubt.

1. John 14:27

"Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."

2. Psalms 34:4

"I sought the Lord, and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears."

3. Proverbs 3:5-6

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make straight your paths."

4. 2 Timothy 1:7

"For God didn’t give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-control."

5. Psalms 94:19

"In the multitude of my anxieties within me, Your comforts delight my soul."

6. Deuteronomy 31:6

"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

7. Isaiah 41:10

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

8. 1 Peter 4:7-8

"The end of all things is near. Therefore be alert and of sober mind so that you may pray. Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins."

9. 1 Peter 4:12-13

"Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice inasmuch as you participate in the sufferings of Christ, so that you may be overjoyed when his glory is revealed."

10. James 2:17-18

"So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, “You have faith and I have works.” Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works."

11. Phillippians 4:6

"Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus."

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, the Bible, and relationship topics.