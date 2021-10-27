Several Women Have Been Hospitalized After Being Spiked Via Injection In A Concerning New Assault Threat

Several stories have surfaced recently about horrific encounters that women have had with spiking injections.

Awareness of roofies and spiking drinks has gone up in recent years due to high profile court cases like that of Bill Cosby. Women have been keeping an eye out for suspicious behavior and one another more and more.

It sounds preposterous on the surface, that someone could inject someone else with a substance without the victim being aware, but being spiked via injection certainly seems like an increasingly terrifying threat.

Women have been sharing stories of being spiked via injection.

One such story involves Twitter user Carley Neilson who went out one night in Scotland.

Having to get injections in hospital through being INJECTED and spiked on a night out is hands down the worst experience to happen to me. The world we live in is not right pic.twitter.com/FejLpUcmWr — Carley Neilson (@neilson_carley) October 24, 2021

A visit to the hospital could be a relatively positive outcome given such a scary situation.

It seems that women and men now have to be wary of rogue, needle-wielding assailants.

Another woman had to be tested for HIV among other illnesses after her encounter with a spiking injection.

On October 19th, an 18-year-old in Liverpool in the UK was waiting in line to get into a bar when she started to feel sick.

The woman had to exit the queue because of how sick she suddenly felt, saying, “We were queuing up outside and suddenly I was like 'I'm going to be sick.' I went over to the side and started throwing up.

“My friend told me I was flopping over, I couldn't use my legs, I couldn't really speak.”

Being unable to walk, the woman was helped into a cab, before being taken home. It wasn’t until the following morning that she felt something on her back and asked her roommate to look at it. She went to the hospital once she suspected that she was the victim of a spiking injection.

Now she has had to take a myriad of tests for diseases, including HIV, Hepatitis B and Syphilis.

People have become warier of drugs being stealthily dropped into drinks.

It’s now common advice to make sure that you never lose sight of your drink and that, if you put it down and do lose sight of it, to just get another.

Products designed to cover the tops of drinks and the practice of keeping your hand over the top of your drink have become commonplace.

There are even test strips that can be placed in drinks to test for drugs.

It seems like bar and party goers have a new threat to worry about from would-be attackers. Injections.

It seems like the threat of spiking injections is only becoming more common.

Authorities and businesses are starting to take the threat of spiking injections more seriously, but it’s unclear exactly what countermeasures bar and party-goers will have to utilize next.

How can you defend against a threat that can strike anywhere in your blind spot? The target has expanded from the comparatively narrow top of someone’s drink to the entirety of their body.

But these incidents make one thing clear, it can't be left to women to prevent themselves from being spiked.

These attackers are clearly willing to try anything to outsmart victims so businesses, police and governments may want to start thinking of new ways to prevent spiking instead of making women responsible for their own attacks.

