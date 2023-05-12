Woman Tells Boss She Didn't Read Text Telling Her To Work On Her Day Off So Her Boss Hit Back With A Screenshot Of Her Read Receipts

When it comes to the workplace, it seems that conflict between the employer and the employee is increasing, or maybe people are just more outspoken. Whether it’s how to dress at work, getting ‘ghosted,’ or differing opinions about what to pay, workers and their bosses are having some serious trouble finding common ground.

It seems that everyone has their own valid reasons for leaving a job. A woman named Eleisha Stevens shared the story of her “toxic” boss on TikTok, where she detailed the events that followed her two-week notice that she was resigning from her position at a childcare center.

Her demanding boss at the daycare showed many 'red flags' while working there.

In part one of her ‘Story Time’ posts she just gave a little background on her employment at the place in question. Stevens explained that she was hired to work in a brand-new nursery as a founding team member. The pay was lower than what she had made in her prior role, but she negotiated and accepted the role.

The business began to grow, and “red flags” began to pop up, according to Stevens. She said that attendance problems among the employees created the need for her and a teammate to arrive early and leave late unpaid.

On top of that, the owners, a husband and wife, failed to discipline the at-fault employees. In part two, Stevens told viewers that the unfair demands placed on her caused her to eventually give her employer her two-week notice.

Stevens said that giving notice was “awkward but amicable” and she planned to work her entire notice period.

At the same time, she had been asked to move from her home and planned to do so on her upcoming day off. As anyone would be with so much change happening, she was overwhelmed, and had even gotten sick, but continued to show up and meet her obligations.

When her final week rolled around, as she was lying in bed on her day off, the phone went off early in the morning and Stevens explained she "whacked" the screen a couple of times to quiet the phone but didn’t read any messages. She went back to sleep but later in the day, upon checking her phone, realized the 7:00 am message had been from her boss asking if she could come in to work that day.

By this point, it was after 11:00 am, and Stevens finally replied, apologizing for missing the original text message. She explained that she had just seen it after waking up late. In response to her explanation, the woman sent a screenshot with a ‘read receipt’ showing that the message had been viewed when it was sent.

Troubled by the insinuation that she was lying about receiving the message earlier, Stevens was upset.

She sent back a more detailed response to which her boss did not reply. So, she followed up later in the evening sharing her feelings about the message she received and her employer’s lack of response when she replied. She went on to provide even more information on the missed message. Stevens talked about how hard she had worked and expressed her disappointment in the woman’s actions.

The boss lady responded by blaming the screenshot with the read receipt on her husband, her business partner in the daycare center. She did apologize but, unfortunately, when Stevens came in to work the next day, a co-worker said the woman had been “bad-mouthing” her. She gathered her belongings, left the building, and texted the boss letting her know she would not return.

Setting healthy boundaries with your employer is just as important as doing it in your personal life. Some of those include not working outside of regular business hours, taking your scheduled days off, saying no to working during your personal time and muting any correspondence from your job that comes in when you are taking time away. If you set boundaries and stick with them, you will no doubt ‘teach’ your employer how to deal with you properly.

NyRee Ausler is a writer and author from Seattle. She covers issues navigating the workplace using the experience garnered over two decades of working in Human Resources & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.