Woman Says She'll Give A 'Black Eye' To The Next Mom She Sees Feeding Her Baby In Public

In this day and age, it is disheartening that breastfeeding in public is still a debate, with some people branding it as “inappropriate” and others pointing out that it is a natural way for infants to obtain their meals. When it comes to the public breastfeeding debate, most people would expect other women to have each other’s backs and support one another in keeping their babies fed and healthy.

One woman shocked her community after posting a vile message directed toward breastfeeding mothers and their infants on Facebook. Many are calling for the woman to be fired from her job due to her threatening choice of words.

The woman said that she’ll give a ‘black eye’ to the next mother she sees breastfeeding in public.

Carly Clark of South Carolina sparked a Facebook war after posting her own personal, hate-fueled beliefs surrounding breastfeeding in public, despite being a mother herself. In the now-deleted post, Clark claimed that she would physically harm the next breastfeeding mom and baby she saw in public in the presence of her own children.

“I’m sorry - the next female that tries to whip her boob out to breastfeed in front of my kids will get a black eye,” Clark wrote. “Move that baby because I’ll punch it too.”

It didn’t take long for other parents to call out the ignorant woman, prompting her to post a follow-up thread before deleting her post entirely. Clark attempted to defend herself by claiming that her words were only directed toward one woman in particular, who she did not name publicly, that shows up at her place of work and breastfeeds her baby.

"Do what you want, but I find it very immature that you as a mother would go out of your way to come to a place that you know I work at and breastfeed," she wrote.

She also clarifies that she does not have an issue with breastfeeding in general, however, is against those who do it around her children. “Pulling your boob out in front of my kids on purpose just to prove a point is simply represented by who you are as a person,” she adds.

Many people were offended by her comments. Some Facebook users shared her profile with others after she deleted the post to warn others of her hateful and threatening rhetoric.

People urged Clark to be fired from her job.

Some disgruntled Facebook users alerted Clark’s employers at Petsense in Gaffney, South Carolina, where she worked as a manager and pet groomer. When some threatened to boycott the company, they were quick to release a statement regarding Clark’s post.

“Petsense demands the highest standards in ethical and personal behavior from our employees. We absolutely would never condone violence such as was recently posted by a former Petsense employee,” the company addressed on its Facebook page.

“These are her individual views and do not reflect the views of Petsense or its employees. This individual is no longer employed by Petsense. We sincerely apologize to all of those who have been affected by this situation.”

Facebook users were pleased by the swift and effective actions taken by Petsense. “Dear angry, violent little girl willing to punch a baby because it was hungry…good luck on that job hunt tomorrow,” one user commented.

Breastfeeding is a natural, common experience between mothers and babies that should not be forbidden or frowned upon. In fact, it has proven to have many health benefits for both mother and baby, with breast milk containing nutrients that support infants’ immunity against airborne illnesses and the mother derives a sense of well-being and contentment from providing for and bonding with their babies.

No infant or mother deserves a black eye for participating in a natural feeding process.

