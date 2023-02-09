Man's Fiancée Leaves His 10-Year-Old Daughter Home Alone While She Eats Out & Plays Mini Golf With Her Own Kids

Blending families is no easy task, and there are no guidebooks on how to become a step-parent.

But the way one man's fiancée recently chose to handle the job left him infuriated.

Posting to the "r/AmITheA--hole" (AITA) subReddit, where people go to find out whether they were wrong in a conflict, he described the situation.

In his post, he detailed how wonderful a stepmother his fiancée, whom he's been with for four years, has been to his 10-year-old daughter Charlie — until recently, that is.

His fiancée left his 10-year-old daughter home alone while she took her own kids on an outing.

The incident occurred on a recent day when the dad got called into work unexpectedly for a 12-hour shift.

He came home to find Charlie upset because her stepmother-to-be and her three daughters had left her home alone and hungry, bringing her "ice-cold" takeout to eat when they came back.

When the dad asked his fiancée about it, she confessed to taking only her three daughters out to a restaurant, and then to play mini golf afterward while Charlie's take-out sat in the car.

She defended her actions and didn't understand why the dad was angry.

The father writes that his fiancée kept bringing the whole issue back to the takeout.

"But I brought her food home," she said several times.

The dad explained that it was extremely rude to exclude Charlie, but his fiancée still didn't get it, pointing out that he and Charlie had gone out together several times alone.

But the dad writes that those were not outings, they were errands — one to the grocery store, and one to take Charlie's cat to the veterinarian.

"That can’t even be compared to what she did," he writes, going on to say that they never reached a reconciliation.

So much so that when his fiancée took her daughters to the dentist a few days later, she snarked, "I hope this doesn't offend Charlie too."

The man and his fiancée got into a huge fight about the incident because of her custody arrangement.

She only gets her kids six months out of the year, while they spend the other six with their father.

So when he called her "feral" for being so callous about leaving Charlie at home, she became very angry, telling him, "I don’t see my kids for 6 months, excuse the hell out of me for wanting to spend time alone with them.”

She also said her kids might feel "alienated" from her without time spent alone with their mother.

And she told the dad to expect Charlie to be excluded more in the future because of the large age gap between her and the fiancée's oldest daughter.

The dad told her that if she expects their relationship to work, she needs to treat Charlie as one of her own.

His fiancée countered that that was unfair and that he couldn't understand since he doesn't deal with a custody arrangement like hers.

This made him reconsider and wonder if he might be in the wrong.

Reddit commenters were firmly in agreement that she was in the wrong to exclude his 10-year-old daughter.

Many of them found her actions shocking — so much so that they questioned the dad's desire to marry her.

One commenter wrote, "She left a child at home alone knowing you were working a 12 hour shift? And then brought her cold takeout? That's just plain mean."

"Are you sure you want this woman in your daughter's life?"

Another user agreed, pointing out that 10 is far too young to be home alone.

They went on to warn, "the writing is on the wall!... She's a terrible step mother to your daughter and it would only get worse. She can't even see that she's in the wrong."

Commenters seemed nearly unanimous in this feeling.

As another person put it, "Good lord the flag has never been a brighter red... You can’t trust this woman to be fair to your daughter."

Experts say it's a bit more complicated, and that both 'working as a team' and one-on-one time with parents is vital for kids in blended families.

The dad's fiancée may have made some bad judgment calls in this situation — especially leaving a 10-year-old home alone.

But therapist Monica Ramunda, who works with divorced and blended families in both Colorado and North Carolina, says her instincts aren't entirely wrong.

"It's important to nurture the relationship with the original family and not always force the new family to do activities together," she writes.

"This can create great opportunities for your child to open up and share how they're feeling about things."

However, she also says it's important to "encourage children to spend time with all parents" and that everyone "work as a team."

"Work together to support the whole family," she writes. "It's easy to fall into the trap of allowing the children to play 'the divide and conquer' game."

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.