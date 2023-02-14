Woman Says She Orders Kids' Meals 5 Days A Week Is 'Cheaper Than Groceries'

With grocery prices continuing to increase, many people are trying to figure out ways to save money on food.

In a TikTok video, one woman admitted that she chooses a rather unusual trick to save herself both money and time when it comes to perusing the aisles of grocery stores to buy food for herself during the week.

While not everyone will agree with her methods, it seems to work just fine for her.

She claims that she orders kids' meals five days a week because it's 'cheaper than groceries.'

In her video, Ashley, who doesn't have children, explained that to save herself money she goes to restaurants and orders from their kids' menus.

"A child-free adult is dismantling capitalism by ordering curbside kids' meals five days a week from chain restaurants [because] it's cheaper than groceries, and $2 more than fast food," she wrote in overlay text in her video.

She continued, pointing out that "the portions are more than enough and the drink comes with it," so she doesn't need to spend extra money on a beverage.

Many restaurants have kids' menus, and while they are usually reserved for the demographic that is in the name, true to Ashley's word, the meals included are extremely cheap.

For example, at Chipotle, a customer can get tacos or a quesadilla, a drink, and chips — all for $3.75 to $4.75; at Olive Garden, you could get a main entree, two breadsticks, and a drink for only $5.99.

At fast-food chain restaurants, like McDonald’s, Wendy's, and Burger King, their kid's menu prices range from $3 to $5.

In a 2021 study, researchers found that the average spending on food at home is $5,259 annually or about $438 per month for U.S. households.

Of course, that price can vary depending on the type of food that is bought, the amount consumed, the prices at the grocery stores where people shop, and how you purchase groceries, including if it's through a delivery service.

In a follow-up video, Ashley gave viewers a comprehensive list of her favorite restaurant's kids' menus to order from.

Her list included places such as Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Cava, Jasons Deli, Texas Roadhouse, and Outback Steakhouse, to name a few.

In the comment section of her video, TikTok users shared their thoughts about Ashley's hack.

Several users shared that they will also order from restaurants' kids' menus to save money.

"Chipotle kids meals are my latest obsession. Outback and Famous Daves portions are great for kids' meals!" one user suggested.

Another user added, "I realized this recently and it changed my life."

"Also use apps. You can add up to so much free food rewards. And the lunch menu is usually solid options," a third user chimed in.

However, other users were unimpressed by the idea and criticized Ashley for her choice.

"So now when an adult with a child goes to get something and they are out of it, who does that help but you?" a fourth user questioned.

Another commenter pointed out that ordering from the kids' menu might not be worth it, writing, "But does it fill you up?"

"Definitely not cheaper than groceries," remarked another user.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.