Woman Reveals That Job Listing Requires Employees To Be 'On Call 24/7' With A Salary Range Of '$20-$25 Per Hour'

A woman is criticizing a job listing after noticing how often the company wants the employee to be available and the amount of money to be made from the position's salary.

In a video, TikTok user Anne showed her followers a job listing she had found for a position at NBC News. However, there was one requirement that Anne noticed that seemed a bit bizarre, especially when she looked to see how much the position was worth.

An employer in the job listing that employees would need to be 'on call 24/7' with a salary range of '$20-$25 per hour.'

In Anne's eleven-second video, she filmed the screen of her computer, which showed a snippet of the NBC News job position she had found online.

While everything about the listing seemed quite normal, with the employer listing off how many years of experience a candidate needed, and where the job was located, there were definitely a few red flags.

"Must be 'on call' 24 hours a day/7 days a week," the job listing stated. As for the amount an employee would be making from the position, the salary range listed was between $20 to $25 per hour.

In the caption of the video, Anne made sure to clarify that the position was in New York City, and based on the cost of living there, that salary amount would not be enough for someone to be able to live comfortably while also covering basic necessities.

According to Apartment List, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $6,191 in New York City. Studio and one-bedroom apartments come in at $3,295 and $4,331 a month, respectively. On top of housing, comes the price of food and grocery shopping in NYC.

In data acquired by Numbeo from March 2022, groceries in New York City usually cost about $486.71 a month, per person. For the U.S. as a whole, the average is $348.34. There are, of course, other costs to consider, including transportation, utilities for apartments, and entertainment.

In the comments section, people were shocked at the job listing requirements.

"And in NYC!!! You couldn’t afford a cardboard box for that in [New York City]," one TikTok user pointed out.

Another user agreed, finding an issue with how often the job wanted a potential employee to be available. "If you’re on call that means you have to drop everything right then. Can’t say no. Double that and make it salary for my time and my family’s time."

"On-Call: An employee who is required to be available to report to work (“on-call”) will have to be paid for at least four hours," a third user wrote.

Many job candidates are beginning to think twice about what certain employers are asking for in their job listings. If it doesn't match their own goals and expectations, employers shouldn't be surprised to see candidates turn down offers or refuse to apply at all.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.