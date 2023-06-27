Woman At Walk-In Clinic Demands A 'White Doctor' To Treat Her Son's Chest Pains

At a walk-in clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, a Canadian woman whose son was suffering from chest pains demanded that he only be treated by a “white doctor,” and others witnessing the ordeal did not hesitate to point out her intolerable behavior.

A viral video captured the woman demanding a ‘white doctor’ see her son at the clinic.

In a TikTok video originally recorded by a man named Hitesh Bhardwaj, one woman and her son were sitting in the waiting room of a walk-in clinic when she began quarreling with a staff member who couldn’t oblige the woman’s request. “Can I see a doctor please that’s white … that doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English?”

After being told that it wouldn’t be possible for them to see a white pediatrician until later in the afternoon, the unidentified woman continued, “So you’re saying in the whole entire building there isn’t one white doctor?”

To further complicate matters, the flustered woman later marched up to the reception desk and claimed that a previous doctor of color was unable to treat her son accordingly. “He was not speaking English. His teeth were brown. I do not need his help,” she said.

One of the receptionists advised the woman to go to a hospital where there are a variety of doctors who would be better suited to treat her son’s condition.

“There’s nobody that’s Canadian? Nobody that was born here?” the woman asked but was met with the same response. "Oh my God, what type of horrible country do I live in? My kid is sick. I want to see somebody else. Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself."

Several people throughout the video echoed the receptionist's advice to get the woman to take her son to a hospital but to no avail.

"I was there and they only have brown doctors," she responded, adding that she can't afford to go to a hospital while using a racial slur to describe said doctors.

Witnesses at the clinic confronted the woman for her racist behavior.

“You child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor. You are extremely rude and racist,” said one of the witnesses. “You want to talk about p--- people being at a hospital? Maybe you should check yourself in.”

Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne eventually tweeted a video regarding her thoughts on the incident.

“I think it’s a shocking occurrence, and there is no place for that kind of behavior, that kind of racism and hatred,” said Wynne. “There were children in that office who were hearing that behavior… and it was very, very disturbing.”

