Woman Claims Her Mom & Dad Were With Her 'Every Step Of The Way' While She Was Pregnant With Father's Baby

A TikTok user has been steadily going viral on the app after posting a series of upsetting videos that allude to an incestuous and abusive relationship in her life.

Callum Foulger's videos often touch on disarming topics as she continues to share a narrative that she is pregnant with her father's child. Facing a lack of context and information, viewers have been debating whether her videos mean she is in need of assistance or if she is attempting to satirize an incredibly serious topic.

On February 14, 2023, Foulger shared the story about how she got pregnant, but in a surprising twist, scared over 12 million people in the process.

She claims that she got pregnant by her dad after wanting to be ‘close’ to him.

The video that seems to have started it all was posted on February 14, and features Callum standing in front of the camera with the inlaid caption “Me wanting to be close with my dad.”

Along with the sound from the hit song “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa and a greenscreen effect of the famous Twitch streamer “iShowSpeed,” once the picture in the video changes to a baby sonogram, Speed kicks the camera in frustration.

Many people were dumbfounded by the video, hoping that it wasn’t real or that she was making some kind of sick joke, but she then posted another video…and then another video…and then people stopped being sure about whether or not she was joking or not.

In one video, she claims that her mom and dad were with her ‘every step of the way.’

Yes, the same father she claims to have gotten pregnant by. In the caption, she claims “The most supportive family I’m so lucky.”

In this video, she writes “Me thinking having a baby with my dad is going to be awkward and hard,” while looking off into the distance with an expression on her face that reads as though she was unsure. When the video changes, the caption reads “my dad and mom helping me every step of the way” as footage from the 2006 Disney Pixar movie “Cars” plays, showing Lightning McQueen’s biggest fan supporting him at every race.

She refuses to elaborate on the situation, never commenting on her own videos to respond to confused people, and never recording a video where she talks about what’s happening. She does, however, continued going with the “bit.”

In one video, she claims that her father never fought to be in her life — maybe implying that her parents were separated at some point — but that she would fight for him to be in hers.

The more this continues, and the more she uploads about the (potentially) real situation, the more people are confused. Based on the videos she makes, many people are convinced that it’s supposed to be satire — and this is upsetting to a lot of people because it feels like it’s mocking of real sexual assault that goes unnoticed.

But to others, this could very well be real and we just don’t know her situation and shouldn’t judge based on the small snippets we receive. If it is real, many people are criticizing her for the way she’s publicizing the situation, but who are we to tell someone else how to cope?

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, more than a quarter of sexual abuse victims that come to law enforcement’s attention are victimized by a family member, while 60% are abused by someone else in their social network. However, sexual abuse is a frighteningly underreported crime so the true statistics are likely much higher.

According to Rainn, "Sexual abuse by a family member, otherwise known as incest, can have lasting effects on a child’s development and sense of safety. Having positive community connections and support can help survivors of incest manage the effects and begin healing."

To speak with someone who is trained to help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org. The services are anonymous and confidential.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics.