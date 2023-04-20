Woman Complains About Being Given The Same Amount Of Workload Despite Putting In Her Two Weeks

It's not uncommon for employees to be sent home on the very day that they hand in their two-week notice. Companies often prefer to avoid paying staff members for an additional two weeks of work if they're leaving the company anyway.

However, one woman, Hannah Ngo, was surprised that her job expectations had not changed after she told her team she was quitting. Almost at the end of her time at the company, she was still required to complete all of her same tasks.

Ngo complained about being assigned the same workload despite giving her two-week notice.

In Ngo's video, she explained that she would soon be working her last day at her job after handing in her two weeks, but admitted that she was not prepared for what would happen after resigning from her job.

"Tomorrow is my last day at work and honestly, I'm so confused," Ngo said. "I thought when you first submit your two weeks, it's kind of like when you're a senior in high school and it's the last two weeks before summer break and you do stuff, but not really."

She continued, saying that instead of being given simple assignments and things that would take her no time at all to complete, she was being assigned her usual workload from before she handed in her resignation.

"They want me to do my exact job responsibilities as if nothing's changed," Ngo pointed out. "I was also doing stuff above my scope of work, and under the impression that I was gonna get promoted three weeks ago."

Ngo explained that she thought the entire point of handing in a two-week notice was to allow the company to transition the workload onto another employee, but instead, she claimed her employer is trying to "squeeze as much work" out of her as possible before she leaves.

"If I was really so important to these tasks because I have so much knowledge on them, then why didn't they just pay me more to keep me longer," she added. "And because I'm a pushover, I still did some of the tasks anyways, but honestly at this point, what are they going to do? Fire me."

More employees are quitting at higher rates and not bothering to hand in two-week notices.

According to a study from Clever Real Estate that surveyed 1,000 Americans who’d quit their jobs amid the Great Resignation movement, 49% of respondents offered their employers one week’s notice or less, while 1 in 4 workers gave no notice at all before leaving.

Along with that, more than half of U.S. workers — 61% — are considering leaving their jobs in 2023, a new report from LinkedIn has found, noting that a higher percentage of Gen Z, ages 18-25, and millennials, ages 26-41, are planning to call it quits more than any other generation.

In the comments section, people pointed out that Ngo should've avoided handing in a two-week notice.

"Never submit two weeks. You either get fired or slaved. When you work at an amazing company and need a letter afterward is the only time you do," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "I suppose that depends on your role, whether you want to burn bridges, and/or be unprofessional. Otherwise, just quit without notice."

However, other TikTok users remarked that Ngo is still an employee at the company, despite resigning, and still getting paid for her last two weeks.

"So if you just goof off for the last 2 weeks is it fair if they pay you less?" a third user questioned, while another wrote, "Aren't they paying you the same? Then you do the same work."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.