Woman Asks Strangers To Spend Her Birthday With Her So She's Not Alone — And Kind People Show Up

A woman received the surprise of her life after revealing that she didn't want to spend her birthday alone.

In a TikTok video, Lauren Clements explained that she's suffered from severe mental health issues throughout her adolescence and adulthood. To finally have a special birthday, she decided to throw a party for herself and invited anyone who wanted to come.

Clements decided to issue a public invitation for people to come to her birthday party.

On June 7, Clements informed viewers on her TikTok page that her 30th birthday was coming up on June 14, and that she would really appreciate it if people who join her in celebration. "Due to mental health struggles, this is a birthday I never thought I'd make it to," she admitted.

Photo: TikTok

Clements explained that she lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and doesn't have many people in her life willing to celebrate her day with her.

"I would love for you to attend my birthday celebration," she told viewers. "It would mean the world if people came. I've spent the majority of my life isolated and lonely, and it would be so awesome to meet and connect with people!"

Giving out the address for where the party was being held, Clements left it up to viewers to decide if they would show up for her. Fortunately, her wish was granted, and her birthday celebration turned out to be everything she hoped for.

Photo: TikTok

After seeing her invitation, many kind strangers showed up for Clements to celebrate with her.

On the day of her party, Clements was pleasantly surprised to find that there was a good amount of strangers who had turned up to celebrate her. "You post online asking complete strangers if they would like to spend your birthday with you," she wrote in overlay text on her video.

"Due to mental health struggles, you never thought you'd be here to experience another birthday... And people SHOWED UP!!" In the clips from Clements's birthday, she explained that some people had driven hours to be there for her party, just to make a stranger feel loved and appreciated.

Sitting around the table, everyone participated in different crafts and games, spoke with one another, ate, and just had a good time overall. "People even brought cards and gifts," Clements gushed.

"Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart to every person who came today," she continued. "You made me feel so seen and that is so special."

It was evident that Clements had received so much love from people that she didn't even know, who took time out of their day to show another stranger love. It's moments like these that restore faith in humanity, and point out how important it is to just show up for people when they need it.

You never know what someone could be going through, and how important it can be for someone to just feel loved.

Clements explained that she's been suffering from mental health issues since she was 7.

She opened up about suffering from severe childhood trauma during her youth growing up in Florida. At the age of 7, Clements revealed that she was diagnosed with extreme depression and anxiety after experiencing her first suicidal thought.

Photo: TikTok

At the age of 15, her mental health got progressively worse, and she began to self-harm and experience even more suicidal thoughts. "I was 20 at the time of my first suicide attempt," she candidly shared.

Clements was hospitalized several times throughout her 20s and even attempted suicide three more times.

Despite her emotional journey, Clements remains hopeful for her future and acknowledges that she still has a long way to go in her journey.

Photo: TikTok

"I fight for my inner child, the little girl who no one believed," she admitted. "I am extremely passionate about sharing my story to help others struggling, and others that are being failed by the mental health system."

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.