Woman Posts Photos 'Sandwiched Between Two Obese People' On A Plane — Then Asks Airline For 'Reparations'

An Australian woman has sparked a wave of internet backlash after posting a photo of herself on an American Airlines flight complaining about having to sit beside two "obese people."

Sydney Watson, an Australia-American conservative political commentator, took to Twitter to share her experience while on a three-hour American airline flight.

Sydney Watson complained to American Airlines about being 'wedged between two obese people.'

"I am currently — literally — WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight," Watson tweeted.

"This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I'm stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours."

I am currently - literally - WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight.



This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I'm stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/9uIqcpJO8I — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 10, 2022

Watson's complaint was met with immediate backlash from other social media users, who accused her of being extremely fatphobic and downright mean.

"This is my worst nightmare as a fat person who is not rich. I would hate to see a picture of my fat body on a stranger’s Twitter because I want a vacation," one user wrote in response to Watson's tweet.

However, Watson doubled down on her post, saying that she doesn't care 'if this is mean.'

"I can't even put the arm rests down on either side because there's no f-king room. I'm sick of acting like fatness to this extent is normal. Let me assure you, it is not," she wrote.

The official Twitter account for American Airlines quickly responded to Watson's viral post, rebuffing her claims.

"Our passengers come in all different sizes and shapes. We're sorry you were uncomfortable on your flight," the airline wrote.

Though, a week later, Watson, who demanded "reparations" for being forced to sit in the middle seat, received an email from American Airlines offering her compensation.

In the email shared by Watson, the airline apologized for the discomfort and offered her a $150 coupon.

"We do our best to avoid uncomfortable situations regarding seats. I can understand your disappointment with the situation not being remedied to your satisfaction. It seems that our Flight Attendants were not able to make changes to the seating arrangement," the email stated.

In response to American Airlines offering her the coupon, Watson continued her tirade against the airline company, tweeting that she'd rather give the coupon "to someone who needs PT or a gym membership."

Well, here's the email I got from American Airlines. pic.twitter.com/bfa2jwoZYE — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 17, 2022

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.