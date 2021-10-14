What We Should Learn From Jonah Hill’s Request To Stop Commenting On His Body — Even If Is A Compliment

Actor Jonah Hill shared a message to his Instagram in which he asked his fans and the public to stop making comments about his body — no matter if they're good or bad.

The Oscar-nominated actor, best known for his roles in “Superbad,” “21 Jump Street,” and “Wolf Of Wall Street,” wrote about how it doesn’t make him “feel good” to read comments about his body.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect.”

Jonah Hill’s experience with his body image, only highlights the fact that men can also struggle with body confidence.

A research study released in 2016 found that up to 37% of overweight boys are teased about their weight by peers or family members, which can lead to weight gain, binge eating and extreme weight control measures.

Much of the unrealistic beauty standards talked about in society only consist of the ones that affect young girls, but rarely is it discussed how body image issues exist for men, especially at the hands of societal pressures and media depictions.

Statistics have suggested that men suffering from body image issues are fairly common, with nearly half of men admitting to body dissatisfaction.

There is also more research that shows men experience body dysmorphia at the same rate as women do.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani recently opened up about the body dysmorphia he battled after filming Marvel’s ‘Eternals.’

In an interview with Vulture magazine, Nanjiani opened up about getting extremely muscular for his superhero role in ‘Eternals,’ and how the aftermath made him constantly think about his body.

"The way I look has been way too important to me," Nanjiani said. The actor ended up going to see a therapist regularly, learning that he had developed body dysmorphia at some point, which made him think he looked different from the way the world perceived him.

"I know exactly what I weigh every day, and if I could change something, I would love to not have to think about that," he admitted.

Hopefully seeing celebrities like Hill and Nanjiani opening up about their struggles with body image will encourage other men to realize that they are not alone in this journey, and that they shouldn’t have to suffer in silence.

Jonah Hill has been open about his struggle with body-shamers commenting on his weight.

Back in February, he shared a screenshot of an article from the Daily Mail, which featured pictures of him changing out of wetsuit in Malibu, California.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote at the time. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

Hill’s body weight has been a subject of media focus since his acting career began in the early 2000s. The actor has opened up about his weight in the past, including how much it has fluctuated throughout his career.

In a 2018 appearance on ‘The Ellen Show,’ Hill talked about some of his childhood struggles with his body image and how much of those comments stayed with him throughout his adult life.

“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive,” Hill said.

Hill also talked about the film that he had written and directed that year, ‘Mid-90s,’ which allowed him to reflect on those childhood comments.

“It's only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, ‘Mid90s,’ that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head,” he added.

“I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of. For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters.”

