Jonah Hill Calls Off Engagement With Gianna Santos — Details About Their Split

Sad news for 21 Jump Street star Jonah Hill and his partner of nearly two years, Gianna Santos. After a year-long engagement, the pair have decided to go their separate ways. A source confirmed that their split was "amicable" and that there is no bad blood between the two and his younger sister, Beanie Feldstein, is still following Santos on Instagram. And while Jonah Hill is a major Hollywood star, not as much is known about his ex-fiancé, Gianna Santos.

Who is Jonah Hill's ex-fiancé, Gianna Santos?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Gianna Santos.

When did Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos start dating?

Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos were first spotted out together over the summer in New York City in August of 2018. Prior to dating Santos, Jonah had been linked to Erin Galpern, Isabelle McNally, Rita Ora, Ali Hoffman, Jordan Klein, and Brooke Glazer.

He thanked her during a speech.

The 21 Jump Street star thanked Gianna from the stage during his speech at the WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards for his directorial debut for his film, Mid90s.

"The second you focus on results, you’ve lost. If I’ve learned anything … it’s that the process is the reward, and the reward of that process is the amazing group of loved ones and artists I’ve been lucky enough to befriend.” He also said, “when I look at my table" - which included producer Eli Bush, his best friend Sarah Moonves, Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and “my girlfriend Gianna” - “all these great artists… I realize [‘Mid90s’] is about a lonely kid finding a community and love, and through my luck I’ve been able to build my own.”

Gianna Santos used to work at KITH.

Gianna worked as a stylist and producer for the clothing company KITH from May 2016 - Feburary 2019. The upscale clothing boutique has locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. She's also worked with major shoe companies like Converse, Nike, Puma, and Addidas.

Santos has been a content manager for VIOLET GREY since April of 2019.

She is from New York.

While Jonah grew up in sunny Los Angeles, Gianna is a native New Yorker. She graduated from Fordham University in 2011 with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Sociology.

She's very private.

Jonah may be a public figure, but aside from a professional website, Gianna keeps a low profile — including on social media.

Her sister is Olivia Santos.

She's close with her younger sister, Olivia Santos, who attended the University of Maryland and was reportedly a part of the Kappa Delta sorority.

What is Gianna Santos's net worth?

It is currently unclear what Gianna Santos's net worth is.

Gianna Santos's engagement ring was absolutely stunning.

No word on whether Gianna Santos will keep her enormous engagement ring, but if you haven't seen this thing, take a gander here — it's huge!

