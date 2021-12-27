Justice For Valentina: 14-Year-Old Trying On Quinceañera Dress Identified As A Victim Of Police Shooting

A 14-year-old teen was killed in a police shooting at a Burlington store in Hollywood on December 23, 2021. The victim, identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, had been shopping for Quinceañera dresses with her mother at the time.

Police were in the store confronting, Daniel Elena Lopez, who was said to have assaulted a woman. During the conflict, the officers opened fired and shot three bullets.

Unfortunately, a stray bullet penetrated the wall behind Lopez and hit Orellana-Peralta while she was in the dressing room. Both Lopez and Orellana-Peralta are said to be killed by the bullets.

Who was Valentina Orellana-Peralta?

Orellana-Peralta was a 14-year-old teen shopping for a dress. At the time of the shooting, she was in the dressing room with her mother when the bullet struck her, allegedly hitting her in the chest.

Los Angeles Police Chief, Michel Moore said, “This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved. I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.”

“There’s not a police officer in America who would ever want this type of circumstance to occur,” Moore added.

Moore has also ordered the release of police body camera videos, 911 calls, and security footage.

The police were responding to an assault call. They reached the store and began searching for Lopez, who was said to have been hiding inside.

LAPD officer, Stacy Spell said, "As the officers were responding, they arrived at this location and began a search, looking for a suspect. While conducting that search for a suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another."

Lopez had also allegedly assaulted a woman inside the store, attacking her with a metal bicycle lock. The lock was quite heavy, which resulted in injuries to the woman's head, face and arms. The woman was later was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Assistant Chief, Dominic Choi, commented, “The dressing room was behind where the suspect was, in front of the officer. You can’t see into the dressing rooms. It just looks like a straight wall of drywall.”

This hasn’t been the first time an accidental police shooting has occurred.

Two years ago, a similar incident took place at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake.

Mely Corado, a Trader Joe’s employee, was shot. A man ran into the store after a high-speed car chase and held people hostage. During the crossfire, Corado was shot.

This is just one incident among many others. According to the data from The Times, police shootings have been on the rise in the past few years.

In 2019, 12 people died by police gunfire, while fire has been opened 26 times. In 2020, 7 people died, while fire was opened 27 times. And this year, 11 people have died, while fire has been opened 30 times.

