Suspected Michigan School Shooter Accused Of Posting Photo Of Victim & Images Inside Cop Car After Shooting

The suspected Oxford High School shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is speculated to have planned the mass shooting and killed four students at the Oakland, Michigan high school — injuring seven others.

As the Oakland Police Department conducts their investigation many are scouring for information on what could have caused this, uncovering various social media posts they believe Crumbley made in the aftermath of the shooting.

Oakland police have warned of falsities being promoted across social media and it is unclear if these posts are accurate.

An Instagram account, which has now been deleted, that is suspected to have been Crumbley's allegedly shared a photo of one of the students who died in the shooting, 16-year-old high school football player, Tate Myre.

In a screenshot of the alleged post, a caption reads “Bye bye” with a few emojis and even mentioned his username along with a song called “Dead Trollz” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

It should be noted that the username of this account does not correspond to other screenshots of an account allegedly belonging to Crumbely. It is unclear if he owned several social media accounts or if some of the images may have been altered.

Who is Tate Myre?

The 16-year-old is being hailed as a hero for reportedly dying while trying to save his classmates from the shooter who opened fire at Oxford High School.

Myre died in a patrol car as officers attempted to rush him to hospital after he was shot.

Myre was beloved by many at Oxford High School. He played on the varsity football team since he was a freshman and is reported to have been talented enough to compete at the college level.

He had a 3.9 GPA and was regarded “as a hardworking and respectful young man,” who reportedly lost his life tragically while selflessly attempting to disarm Ethan by charging and tackling him.

There’s currently a petition to change the name of nearby Wildcat Stadium to his name, in honor of the valuable time he created for fellow students to get away from the shooter.

Crumbley has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and will be tried as an adult.

Ethan Crumbley allegedly shared a photo from inside a cop car.

Another screenshot of a post allegedly shared by Crumbley shows the inside of a patrol car.

Once police arrived at Oxford High School, Crumbley did not resist arrest and immediately gave up his weapon to police officers.

The photo posted appears to be from the back of the police car — pointing at an officer behind the metal grate.

The officer had a mask on and the blurry photo makes it seem like the car might be moving.

However, there is no way to verify who took or posted the photo or what exactly it shows.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has warned people about inaccurate narratives about the shooting circulating on social media.

Another alleged post by Ethan Crumbley features a gun.

A screenshot of a post also alleged to have been made by Crumbley, though from a different account than other screenshots, appears to show the teen bragging about a gun days before the shooting.

The gun is reported to have been purchased by his father in a Black Friday sale.

Other online posts by Crumbley's mother, Jennifer, suggest the family were in support of gun ownership rights.

Ethan reportedly wrote about planning the attack in his journal and recorded several videos of himself talking about carrying out the attack, implying that the shooting was premeditated.

