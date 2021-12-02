Mom Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Wrote A Letter To Trump To Criticize Immigrants & Praise Gun Rights

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has been arrested and charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Many people are starting to point fingers at how a 15-year-old, who pleaded not guilty, could have possibly carried out this mass shooting that left four dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.

Scrutiny is now being focused on Ethan's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley.

Who is Ethan Crumbley's mother, Jennifer Crumbley?

Ethan Crumbley’s mother Jennifer Crumbley, 43, works as a real estate broker in the Oxford area of Michigan.

Ethan's father, James, 45, worked as a tech salesman and recently ran into legal trouble in Florida over child-support payments.

Jennifer Crumbley once praised Trump's gun laws.



Jennifer once wrote a blog post praising former president Trump and complimented his stance on gun rights as well as criticizing immigrants.

“Mr. Trump, I actually love that you are a bad public speaker because that showed sincerity and humility,” she wrote. “You changed your mind, and you said ‘so what.’ You made the famous ‘grab them in the p---y’ comment, did it offend me? No.”

Jennifer claims to be a “feminist” who values “the equality of the LGBT community” and “women’s rights” but couldn’t bear to have the first woman president be Hilary Clinton.

“The Wall. The famous Wall. See Mr. Trump, I support that wall. I am not racist,” she argued. “In fact, my grandfather came straight off the boat in Italy.”

She continued to talk about how immigrants should earn and prove that they have a right to live in this country.

She talked about knowing parents at other schools where the “kids come from illegal immigrant parents” and “don’t care about learning.”

“As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,” she said. “Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”

#BreakingNews #OxfordHS #EthanCrumbley



Ethan's mom openly wrote a letter to Donald Trump in 2016, praising him and criticizing illegal immigrants.

She said all this and plenty more before finally signing off on the letter that never actually got seen by Trump, “Yours Truly, A hard-working, Middle-Class Law Abiding Citizen who is sick of getting f-----d in the a-- and would rather be grabbed by the p---y.”

The second amendment, the one that talks about civilians bearing arms, is something that seems to be taken seriously at the Crumbley household.

Ethan Crumbley's parents were warned about his behavior on the day of the Michigan school shooting.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard on Wednesday, Ethan’s parents were brought into school to talk about their son’s behavior, which was previously flagged by administrators as “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.”

Jennifer and James Crumbley went into school the same morning of the attack to have a face-to-face meeting with school officials after Ethan had been called in on Monday and Tuesday — Bouchard never said what the behavior was but that police were not informed of any potential issues before the attack.

Jennifer and James Crumbley attended their son's arraignment via video call.

The parents quickly invoked their right to remain silent and expeditiously hired a lawyer before appearing at their son’s arraignment — refusing to speak to investigators as Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald wishes to charge them with some sort of crime.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence... we are confident that we can show there was premeditation,” she said.

No information about a possible motive has yet been released by authorities. Bouchard said no evidence of bullying has been made clear to authorities but speculation that Ethan was bullied remains.

The Crumbley family were gun owners.

According to Bouchard, the attack was carried out by a 9mm Sig Sauer, which is a semi-automatic handgun, that was purchased by James on Black Friday.

The handgun belonged to his father, but Ethan had posted about the gun on Instagram excitedly, with the caption “just got my new beauty today,” with a heart-eyes emoji.



To further prove that the attack was premeditated, the Oakland County Police also verified that Ethan had written about it in a journal and recorded videos of him planning and desiring to shoot and kill the students at his school.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.