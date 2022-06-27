If You're Pro-Life, Here Are All The Things You Should Be Advocating For

On June 24, the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, a frightening ban on the constitutional right to have an abortion.

While some states, including Los Angeles and New York, have reaffirmed their stance on allowing women to choose to have an abortion or not, 26 states are likely to ban abortion in most, if not all, circumstances.

One of the main conversations surrounding the end of Roe v. Wade is the fate of women now that lawmakers are limiting access to abortion care, which is an essential component of reproductive rights.

Researchers expect that an estimated 75,000 women will be forced to give birth in place of having abortions.

pro-life but no paid maternity leave. pro-life but no affordable accessible health care. pro life but no access to mental resources for the mother. pro-life but no changes in the foster system. pro-life but no guaranteed access to good education. pro life but no increase in wages — (@preciousmeIody) June 24, 2022

Women are being forced to have a child no matter their personal circumstances, and in a country like America, there are minimal resources to help mothers as is.

Being pro-life extends beyond banning abortion.

None of the two dozen states that will be restricting abortion access shortly offer women paid maternity leave, access to affordable health care, or a guarantee that the child's quality of life can be improved.

Mississippi, where many abortion clinics will close their doors, ranks as the state with the highest numbers of child poverty and infant mortality rates.

The United States is also one of the few countries that do not offer paid maternity leave. According to the Family Medical Leave Act, women are given 12 weeks off to have and take care of a baby, without pay.

Out of all of the states, only 10, and the District of Columbia, offer paid family leave.

Now that abortion protection is terminated, many low-income and minority women will face the brunt of the Supreme Court's decision and simply cannot afford to have a child.

The fact that Roe v. Wade got overturned is scary. Especially because it’ll mainly impact poor women of color in southern states where it’s least accessible. This increases unsafe abortions for women who don’t have the money/resources to go where abortion rights are protected. — Jada (@jadayoungx) June 24, 2022

Studies have shown that women who were refused abortions were nearly four times as likely to live below the poverty line four years later as women who had abortions.

Additionally, of the women who sought abortions, three-quarters reported not having enough money to cover the costs of housing, transportation, and food.

If, by law, women are not allowed to terminate their pregnancy on the basis that they just can't afford to raise a child, then as a response, wages should be increased across the country.

People in the pro-life movement speak passionately about the importance of sustaining human life, but don't extend their compassion for the women carrying the "precious human life."

Mental health issues are also a huge component when it comes to pregnancy and childbirth. Death by suicide or overdose is the leading cause of death for women in the first year after they've given birth.

Providing affordable resources for women can lower the number of these extremely preventable deaths.

If republicans really cared about children they would work toward paid maternity leave, affordable & accessible healthcare, access to mental health resources for mothers, or changes or the foster care system.



This continues to be about controlling women, not being pro-life. — Kyle Law (@Kylelaw11) June 24, 2022

There should also be conversations around the influx of children currently in the foster care system in the United States.

Data from 2020 showed that 213,964 chil­dren under 18 entered fos­ter care in this country, a rate of 3 per 1,000. The rate of entry has hov­ered at 3 or 4 per 1,000 for two decades. Children aged 1 to 5 make up the majority (30% in 2020) of chil­dren enter­ing the system.

In South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem announced the launch of an initiative that will "give women the resources they need to navigate pregnancy, birth, parenting, and adoption if they choose."

While these initiatives shouldn't stand in place of a woman's personal decision on the fate of her own body, it's a feasible solution in response to striking down Roe v. Wade instead of letting women fend for themselves.

Not all women can afford to pack up their things and move to states that can provide them with just a fraction of the resources they need to be able to survive.

If pro-life politicians and everyday people in the movement are choosing to go against the affordable and accessible notions of abortion, then they need to be prepared to address these issues and help support women.

Now that people across the U.S. are facing extreme obstacles while trying to access vital reproductive healthcare, we need to offer our support where we can.

Local abortion funds across the nation are helping to fund procedures, abortion pills, transportation and lodging when travel is required, childcare, doulas, emotional support, and more. Find your local abortion fund at AbortionFunds.org.

Or consider donating to help independent clinics keep their doors open as they face increased expenses for security, building repairs, legal fees, and community education and advocacy. Donate to clinics via KeepOurClinics.org.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.