Alan Dershowitz Confirms Bizarre Argument With Larry David That Ended With Him Taking Off His Shirt

Alan Dershowitz and Larry David had a not-so-friendly encounter on the porch of the Chilmark General Store on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, according to reports.

On an island known for having the summer homes of the elite, David and Dershowitz allegedly had a very undignified encounter claims an onlooker.

The seemingly tongue-in-cheek transcript of the alleged exchange is hilarious.

What Larry David allegedly said to Alan Dershowitz in an argument.

Speaking like a bad breakup, it begins with high-profile lawyer Dershowitz begging David to continue their friendship.

Dershowitz, who defended Jeffrey Epstein and Trump during his first impeachment trial reportedly said, “We can still talk, Larry.”

“No. No. We really cant.” David allegedly replied like a disgruntled girlfriend who saw their boyfriend cheating. “I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting.”

The Pompeo that David is referring to is former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Dershowitz replied that Pompeo is a former student of his from Harvard Law and that he greets all of his former students like that.

David wasn’t having it and carries on, “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting.”

Alan Dershowitz reportedly took off his shirt during the argument with Larry David.

The report says Dershowitz, out of frustration, took off his T-shirt to reveal another shirt that read "It's The Constitution, Stupid!"

The lawyer says his wife had given him the shirt as a joke after his defence of Trump and he was planning to give his outer shirt as a gag gift to a friend that night.

Dershowitz gave confirmation that the encounter happened.

Dershowitz confirmed the exchange to Page Six and that it wasn’t “funny at all.”

He said that the pair had been friends for many years until he had begun working with the Trump camp.

They were close enough that Dershowitz claimed that he had helped get one of David’s daughters into college and represented him pro bono in a legal dispute that he had on Martha’s Vineyard.

Dershowitz claims that he admires Pompeo’s work on peace in the Middle East and even worked with him on his department’s policy regarding Israel and the Palestinians.

Dershowitz said that he is disappointed in David for not understanding why he’d work for peace for Israel, regardless of who was president.

Larry David was allegedly unimpressed by Alan Dershowitz's ties to Trump.

Dershowitz defended Trump during his first Impeachment trial and when he went before the Senate during his second Impeachment.

During his defense argument on January 27th, 2020 he said, “I would be making the very same constitutional argument had Hillary Clinton, for whom I voted, been elected and had a Republican House voted to impeach her on these unconstitutional grounds.”

Of the argument with David, Dershowitz said, "“Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

Larry David has been critical former President Donald Trump.

David called former President Donald Trump a racist during a skit for SNL in November 2015.

In “Curb Your Enthusiasm” David has a MAGA hat in his car because people are repulsed by it and he will don it as people repellent.

A clip of Larry avoiding a confrontation with a biker because of putting on the MAGA hat was retweeted by former President Donald Trump with the words “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!”

Following this, David was asked by Yankees TV voice Michael Kay if he was worried about “alienating” Trump supporters who are fans of his show, he responded in a crude fashion.

“Alienate yourselves! Go, alienate, you have my blessing!” He humorously said. “No, I could give a f—ck!”

