How To #BreakTheBias On International Women's Day — And Every Day

All across the world, women are fighting for an earned, equal place beside their male peers. Women are breaking barriers in all manner of fields and environments women are making strides toward more equal and equitable societies.

A lot of bias against women has been overcome in recent history but there is still a lot to be done, as is recognized in this year’s theme for International Women’s Day

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias.

What does #BreakTheBias mean?

This year is all about overcoming unfair bias that women all over the world have had to deal with forever.

Women have and continue to make strides for themselves and their peers, to honor the women who came before them, and for their children who will enjoy a more equal world because of those efforts.

The goals of this year’s International Women’s Day theme are outlined on the IWD website.

The page says, “Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions - all day, every day. We can break the bias in our communities. We can break the bias in our workplaces. We can break the bias in our schools, colleges and universities. Together, we can all break the bias - on International Women's Day (IWD) and beyond.”

The organization also created a pose for #BreakTheBias.

The website also instructs readers on how to “Strike the IWD #BreakTheBias pose.” The pose is performed by holding both arms in front of the chest and crossing the forearms in an “X” shape.

The IWD website also put out a call for supporters to send in their pictures of themselves performing the pose.

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate progress and heroes and also a day to recognize how far we still have to go.

Women heroes like Marie Curie and Jane Austen are important to remember on International Women’s Day but, as one Twitter user points out, it’s equally as important to recognize the faults in our society that contribute to bias and inequality.

Breaking the glass ceiling is a step toward shattering stereotypes.



Data: after companies promote female leaders, women are more likely to be seen as competent—and no less likely to be seen as caring.



You can't empower women if you don't give them power.#BreakTheBias #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/OhGPXzUOik — Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) March 8, 2022 Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Social media is alight with celebrations of women as well as acknowledgments of the changes that still need to be made in order to achieve a more equitable world that is free of bias.

Happy International Women’s Day, let’s all do our part to #BreatTheBias and create a world free of gender bias.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.