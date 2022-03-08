12 Quotes From Inspiring Women In Honor Of International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day! That's right, women rule and it's time to celebrate their awesomeness.

According to the official website, this is what International Women's Day is all about:

"The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights," says world-renowned feminist, journalist and social and political activist Gloria Steinem. Thus International Women's Day is all about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action — whatever that looks like globally at a local level. But one thing is for sure, International Women's Day has been occurring for well over a century — and continue's to grow from strength to strength."

Why do we need a day for women? Because it's still a predominately male-oriented society. No matter how far we've come, we still have a long way to go!

Women are still paid less.

Women are still being victimized and shamed for things they didn't even do (you know, when people blame the rape victim for wearing a short skirt? Yeah, that!)

Every woman should have the basic human right to do what they want with their own bodies without government intervention. But what do I know? I'm just a woman. *eye roll*

Of course, not everyone has the ability to speak out, protest, or march, but there are women who do make their voice heard for those who can't speak.

I've compiled a few of my favorite quotes from some of truly inspirational women all in honor of International Women's Day.

12 Inspiring Quotes in Honor Of International Women's Day

1. "Success isn't about how much money you make, it's about the difference you make in people's lives." — Michelle Obama

Photo: Wikipedia, Public Domain

2. "Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman." — Mary Kom

3. "I didn't get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it." — Estee Lauder

Photo: New York World-Telegram and the Sun staff photographer: Sauro, Bill, photographer., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

4. "No man is good enough to govern any woman without her consent." — Susan B. Anthony

5. "My definition of stupid is wasting your opportunity to be yourself because I think everybody has a uniqueness and everybody's good at something." — Pink

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock

6. "When a man gives his opinion, he's a man. When a woman gives her opinion, she's a b*tch." — Bette Davis

7. "For most of history, Anonymous was a woman." — Virginia Woolf

Photo:

8. "Some leaders are born women." — Geraldine Ferraro

9. "The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence." — Beyoncé

Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock

10. "Challenges make you discover things about yourself that you never really knew." — Cicely Tyson

11. "We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced." — Malala Yousafzai

12. "Nothing is impossible. The word itself says I'm possible." — Audrey Hepburn

Liza Walter is a writer who focuses on current events, lifestyle, pop culture, and true crime.