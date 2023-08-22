We Can't Criticize 17-Year-Old Alabama Barker For Being 'Fat' And Then Wonder Why Young Girls Get Plastic Surgery

Travis Barker's youngest daughter, Alabama Barker, has recently found herself embroiled in heavy scrutiny over her body.

Alabama, 17, who has amassed millions of followers across many of her social channels, has been the subject of body-shaming comments and accusations about her weight gain for the last several months. In a video posted to her TikTok account, Alabama took the time to address the vile remarks.

However, the constant probing and opinions being directed at a young woman's body prove that there's a tendency to place outdated societal pressure on women to conform to certain beauty standards, which always do more harm than good.

Alabama Barker explained why she's gained weight after receiving comments claiming she's becoming 'fat.'

In a TikTok video from August 20, Alabama revealed to her fans that she is suffering from an autoimmune disease and thyroid problem that has resulted in her weight gain after receiving a barrage of comments claiming that she's becoming "fat."

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence, and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” Alabama said. “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let’s see how beautiful you look.”

The 17-year-old went on to explain that a slew of health issues are contributing to her fluctuating weight. "So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself,” she continued. “It’ll get you further in life.”

At one point, Alabama even offered advice to the other young girls who watch her videos and are "gaining weight," saying that it they shouldn't ever "think there's something wrong with it."

"There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, that you need to change it, but no… That’s not the case for me and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes,” Alabama concluded.

Alabama's treatment by both the media and people online serves as a poignant reminder that not only do we never know what someone could be going through, but that talking about young women's bodies can have immense and severe consequences on their self-esteem, body confidence, and overall mental well-being.

The constant scrutiny over Alabama Barker's weight is just one example of the pervasive body-shaming culture that exists.

This criticism and the slew of comments about Alabama's weight demonstrate that these unrealistic standards are insidious and unattainable, causing even someone as young and accomplished as her to face unnecessary backlash and body-shaming remarks.

It's things like this that prove women can't win, whether it's with their natural bodies, or if they choose to undergo plastic surgery procedures — no matter what, someone will find something to judge and nitpick. It's even more disheartening that Alabama was forced to explain her health issues to give people an excuse for why she was gaining weight when in reality, things like that shouldn't matter.

Women, no matter what age, are constantly told what their bodies need to look like, how much weight they should or shouldn't gain, and a myriad of other outdated body expectations that are almost impossible to achieve.

At 17 years old, it's absolutely horrible that Alabama has been subject to hurtful body-shaming comments and a lack of empathy for the unseen things she's going through.

It's about time that we collectively start challenging these harmful norms that perpetuate body-shaming and unrealistic beauty ideals, and hopefully, Alabama's experience can be the starting point for why we need to stop having an opinion on what someone else's body looks like.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.