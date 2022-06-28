Video Of U.S. Navy Veteran Cutting Up Her Uniform To Defend Women’s Rights Causes Outrage

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left millions of people feeling uncertain about the future of reproductive rights in the United States.

Protests have been cropping up throughout the country as millions of people express their disapproval of the Supreme Court's decision.

One individual on TikTok, a former US Navy veteran, had a message to send to the country she swore five years of her life to protect.

The US Navy veteran decided to cut up her uniform and burn it in a TikTok video.

Kat, or @katstuckey_ on TikTok, who spent five years of her life fighting for the United States, decided to show her response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in a different way.

Taking a pair of scissors to her uniform, Kat decided to cut her uniform in half and then throw it into a fire pit.

"This is not the country I wasted 5 years of my life fighting for," read the caption of her video, referring to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Most individuals have supported her decision, saying that what she is doing is exceptionally powerful. But some believe burning her uniform is disrespectful — despite it being one of the correct ways to dispose of a uniform.

Kat has been receiving backlash as people claim that she's being disrespectful, but others argue that "that's the point."

"That's so disrespectful" THATS THE POINT, PEOPLE," was the pinned comment on her video, reiterating her point to show that the federal government will no longer protect a woman's right to abort.

Some individuals don't understand why she burnt her uniform.

One individual didn't understand why Stuckey burned her uniform, saying she was genuinely confused about her video.

"The military is a representation of this country," she wrote in response. "I SACRIFICED my life and missed five years of my life to protect a country that will not protect me."

While a small minority group express their confusion as to why she burned her uniform, many understand that it was to send a message, asking how she can be proud of protecting the country she served when it will no longer protect her?

Those living in states where abortion is banned will now need to drive out of state to where it is legal to have an abortion.

Some TikTok users are now beginning to offer their homes as accommodation for those who head out of state, but people urge those in need to search elsewhere.

Now that people across the U.S. face extreme obstacles while trying to access vital healthcare, we need to offer our support where we can.

Local abortion funds across the nation are helping to fund procedures, abortion pills, transportation and lodging when travel is required, childcare, doulas, emotional support, and more. Find your local abortion fund at AbortionFunds.org.

Or consider donating to help independent clinics keep their doors open as they face increased expenses for security, building repairs, legal fees, and community education and advocacy. Donate to clinics via KeepOurClinics.org.

Kurtis Condra is a writer for YourTango, based in San Francisco, California. His expertise includes pop-culture deep dives, human interest stories, and news. When not writing for YourTango, he focuses on his poetry. You can follow his poetic journey on Instagram.