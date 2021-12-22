Amazon Worker Saves A Teen And Her Pet Dog From A Pit Bull Attack

Stephanie Lontz, an Amazon delivery driver in Las Vegas heroically jumped between a dog attack to save a teen and her pet dog.

Lauren Ray, the teen was outside her house petting an unknown pit bull when her dog, Max came by her side. It didn’t take long for the pit bull to start attacking Max. Ray quickly picked up Max trying to get him away from the pit bull but it didn’t work.

Ray says, "My first thought was 'Save the dog'. I would’ve let the dog bite me for all I care. I just wanted him to be safe because he’s so small, compared to a pit bull, he didn’t stand a chance."

A viral video shows an Amazon worker saving the teen from the pit bull.

Ray let out screams of help hoping that someone would hear her. Soon after hearing Ray’s cry for help, Lontz ran towards her and tried to make the distance between Ray and the pit bull.

Lontz told Ray to run in the house while she kept the dog there. After Ray was safely inside the house, Lontz yelled out, “You’re a bad dog!” and left.

Ray’s father was watching this whole exchange on the house doorbell cam while driving home as fast as he could. He was completely in “panic mode”.

He mentioned, "I’m a half-hour away from the house. It’s literally like I’m watching a football game and screaming at it, ‘Get in the house. Get in the house.'" He was relieved to see Ray go back safely in the house and called Lontz a “Wonder Woman”.

Ray sought out the Amazon worker to thank her personally.

Ray felt grateful to Lontz and felt bad that she didn’t even thank the Amazon driver. Ray uploaded the video of the incident online in the hopes to find who the Amazon driver was.

He mentioned how everything happened so quickly that she didn’t have a chance to thank Lontz.

Ray says, "I would have been lost without any help. I had no clue what I was going to do. I didn’t know if I was going to get hurt. And someone risking their life like that is a really big thing and means a lot to me."

Fortunately, Ray was able to meet Lontz and thank her in person. “I didn't have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up ... but no I'm so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me”

Lontz mentioned how she came to the aid of Ray because it reminded her of her daughter, "made me think of my own child. I would only hope that somebody would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation. It's the human thing to do."

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

She also said how this wasn’t the first time something like this had happened, "Two days prior I had been bit by a dog. Two days before that, I saved a baby who wasn’t even two-years-old yet locked in a house".

She mentioned how being an Amazon delivery driver is much more than that. There are many things that workers like her go through but are unknown to everyone.

"We really do go through a lot and we’re there when other people aren’t. Sometimes it’s not even recognized. I have a coworker who put out a fire in a backyard the other day."

However, this time, her efforts weren’t unrecognized. Amazon and a local courier company thanked her for her help Lontz and gave her tickets to a local Christmas event for her family. She was also commemorated by her co-workers with gifts and balloons.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer and an Editorial Intern at YourTango who writes on entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.