‘See You In Heaven’: 9-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl Writes Letter To Mom Killed During Russian Invasion

As thousands of Ukrainians have been suffering amidst Russia's war on Ukraine, people all around the world have been shocked and saddened to see innocent citizens suffering in this war.

Stories of families being separated amid the crisis have left countless children in vulnerable situations. Many have already become orphans during the war.

The most recent of these harrowing tales is the story of a 9-year-old girl who wrote a heartbreaking letter to her mother who was killed in the conflict.

This girl has been separated from her mother who died in Borodianka during the Russian invasion, however, the girl wanted to give her mother one last goodbye.

She wrote a 2-page letter in her diary telling her mother that she hopes to see her in heaven someday.

‘See you in heaven,’ the 9-year-old Ukrainian girl wrote to her mother.

A picture of this girl’s letter to her mother has been going viral on social media with many people expressing their grief and sympathy for the girl.

The letter was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Here's the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka.



"Mom!



You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get in Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too. See you in Heaven!



Galia xx". pic.twitter.com/07l7vfQxM4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 8, 2022

There is also a translation of the letter included on the social media post along with a picture.

The letter reads, “You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get [to] Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get [into] Heaven too. See you in Heaven!”

Another website has also deduced a translation of the letter. While the translation is similar for the most part, there are slight changes.

“Mama. This letter is a present for you on March 8. Thank you for the best nine years of my life,” the letter read.

“I am very grateful to you for my childhood. You are the best mum in the world. I will never forget you. I want you to be happy in the sky. I wish you go to heaven. We will meet in heaven. I will try my best to be a good girl to go to heaven also.”

One internet user also shared this picture on Reddit where they have also included a translation, however, it’s quite different from the original.

They wrote, “You're wrong if you think you brought me up in vain. Thanks for the best 9 years of my life. Thank you for my childhood. I'll never forget you. See you in heaven”

Even with the different translations, it got the point across. People were devastated and heartbroken to see a 9-year-old girl having to go through this at such a young age.

Internet users shared comments which included messages of hope and courage.

One user wrote, “This poor baby. I wish her the very best. God be with her. Very heartbreaking. The results of how many families and lives are destroyed for one man's desire.”

Another user wrote, “Well that just made a 55 yr old man ... choke on his food.. and made his eyes well up. I sincerely hope she gets to enjoy her life as best she can.”

Another user commented, “Too sad for an innocent [grief-stricken] child to bear the loss. Oh GOD give her all the strength and courage to face the evil, ruthless and unscrupulous who caused this tragedy.”

Dozens of other people had similar reactions to the letter. Everyone felt sad and hoped that the 9-year-old girl and many others like her get through this tough time.

