Man Questions Sorority Members About Why Only 'Blond White Girls' Join & Their Responses Are Divisive

Greek Life was once revered on college campuses but increased awareness about their lack of diversity and elitist tendencies has changed the discourse around frats and sororities in recent years.

It's clear why this issue happened, years of nepotism and favoritism kept marginalized students out of these institutions across America.

But, in the face of recent changes made in Greek life, it's unclear if these institutions can truly escape their past.

In an effort to answer that question, one creator took to TikToker to open up the conversation about diversity in Greek life.

The TikToker asked University of Southern California sorority members about diversity on Greek Row.

The user, Markian, decided to take it upon himself to go to a university campus to discuss diversity and if there was any in Greek life.

“Are sororities only filled with blonde, white girls?” he asks, highlighting some comments pointing out the lack of diversity on rush TikToks from popular chapters.

He also pointed out why it was important for him to open up this conversation.

“As a third culture kid who never understood American Greek life and someone who cares about bridging communities, I went to USC’s Greek Row to talk with students about diversity.”

But the conversation didn’t go exactly as he planned.

While talking with a student, whose chapter remains unknown, she expressed how she wasn’t sure if she was “allowed” to speak on such a subject.

“That might be a little controversial,” another student says off-camera.

In hopes of getting some discussion, Markian went off Greek Row to speak with non-Greek life students.

While off Greek Row, Markian found more students willing to discuss the topic, including one sorority member.

“We can’t really help it if people of color or who aren’t heteronormative don’t rush,” she explains. “But we want to create a safe space in case they do.”

Following this, Markian decided to interview students who weren’t part of Greek life to get a better insight as to why they don’t want to rush.

“I think the perception of Greek life as a whole has become a little bit more negative,” one student explains.

Another student explained how performative it seemed for sororities or fraternities to discuss diversity only recently following the Black Lives Matter protests.

“The truth is, there is racial diversity in Greek life,” Markian said. “But it exists elsewhere.”

What many people don’t realize is that there are chapters for people of color to feel safe in,

Multicultural fraternities and sorority organizations, like the Divine 9, have existed for around 100 years and are safe havens for people of color who would like to join nontraditional Greek life.

Many people of color shared their own experiences within Greek life in the comments.

Despite the good many chapters are trying to do in hopes of opening up conversations about diversity, Greek life has always been white and exclusionary to people of color.

Users among the comments highlighted some of their own experiences with such chapters.

“I was one of two POC in my sorority,” one user explained. “I was called the dark horse or my sorority by the frats on campus. I was the token Black girl and very much felt that way.”

Until all chapters everywhere start to open up these conversations, no real change will come.

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news