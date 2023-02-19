Dad Who Slapped Daughter's 12-Year-Old 'Bully' Says He Doesn't Regret Standing Up For His Child

As parents, we all want to protect our children from the evils of the world. At times they experience things that we wish we could shield them from and are frustrated when we are unable to.

A TikTok account called ‘Let’s Talk About It’ recently shared the story of one father who took matters into his own hands when he found out his daughter was being bullied at school.

The incident, which happened in 2019 in Deer Park, Texas, occured after a young girl, Presely, reported she was being bullied at school.

James Peace, Presley’s stepfather, who she lovingly calls her dad, became concerned when he found out that a boy at school had been harassing her for several weeks, allegedly making her cry on a daily basis.

The father resorted to hitting his daughter's bully.

ABC News interviewed the family and Presley shared some of the things she had experienced at the hands of the male student recently.

The young lady told reporters that her assailant had started targeting her with inferences about her body, accusing her of being ‘transgender.’ He teased her about being ‘flat-chested’, and questioned her gender publicly, leaving Presley in tears.

But the intimidation didn’t stop at mere words. The boy went on to physically assault her by throwing ice cream on her clothing. According to Presley, his actions were “very hurtful.”

She’d finally had enough and confided in her parents about what was going on at school. That day, Peace decided to pick her up from school to make sure she was safe.

Presley suggested that they head home but her father wanted to have a ‘word’ with the young man who had been bullying his daughter.

Peace is adamant that his only intention was to speak with the boy, but claims the situation escalated quickly. He claims that the interaction did not have to go as far as it did, but the young man wouldn’t stop “running his mouth.”

The incident took place after Peace spotted his daughter’s assailant walking home from school with a friend. The upset dad confronted him and eventually ended up slapping him.

According to police, they have a video of from a neighboring residence of Peace slapping the 12-year-old boy across his face so hard, his headphones came out of his ears.

When asked about his actions, Peace said, “I wish it would have gone differently. Maybe I should have [asked] where were his parents at, you know?”

Peace went on to say he didn’t like where the boy’s “mouth was going” and admits he may have acted inappropriately.

Peace was charged with felony injury to a child.

He also wondered why there was a double standard when he accosted the alleged bully versus when the young man bothered his daughter.

Although Peace wishes he had not gotten physical with a child, he has no regrets about protecting his daughter. He told the news outlet that the mugshot and permanent mark on his record was well worth it.

The dad added that he is not the type to go around hurting kids, but he won’t stand by while someone hurts his. Peace tells viewers that if the shoe were on the other foot, he would discipline his kids for their behavior.

Members of the Peace family received an outpouring of support.

Many people have reached out to offer their support to Presley’s family. They understand the position her father was put in and empathize with him and his daughter.

As for the preteen victim’s family, ABC news reached out but had not heard back from them with a statement.

Commenters on TikTok cheered the dad on for his actions. They saw no issues with him protecting his daughter. One person posted, “Schools aren’t listening, but dad understood the assignment for sure!!!!! Well done dad.”

If you or someone you know is being bullied, contact the Bullying Crisis Text Line by sending a message to 741741.

