Babysitter Makes Up Her Own 'Pledge Of Allegiance' To Teach Young Girl That Teachers Can't Say 'Boys Will Be Boys'

A babysitter had a unique solution after hearing about a problem the young girl she was looking after had been going through at school.

Jackie Miskanic, a singer-songwriter who goes by the name Jax, posted a TikTok video with the girl she babysits for, Chelsea Lascher, showing off a song Miskanic had come up with that went along with the tune of a classic American anthem.

She made up her own version of the Pledge of Allegiance to shut down sexism.

In Miskanic's video, which has boasted over 6 million views, both she and Lascher stood side-by-side as they recited her babysitter's new version of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The singer-songwriter, whose content often consists of her music journey and videos with the children she babysits, came up with the jingle after hearing that Lascher was being harassed at school by a boy and the teacher opted to do nothing about it.

"I pledge allegiance to the fact that 'boys will be boys' is not an excuse to be violent or verbally abusive," both Miskanic and Lascher recite in the video.

They continued, saying, "If one teacher says this behavior is acceptable because a boy 'has a crush on me' instead of calling his parents, then that teacher should be reported for conditioning young girls to correlate love with abuse."

"Accountability and justice for all," they concluded, before high-fiving each other.

Miskanic's video was well-received by viewers and consisted of a very important lesson that many young girls should be taught to look out for.

When young women are often teased, bullied, or harassed by boys, the response of adults usually falls under, "well, he obviously likes you," when in reality that is not the case.

The problem with that phrase is that it teaches girls that mean or aggressive behavior is an acceptable way of showing affection, which is a troublesome message considering how often women are killed by their male partners due to domestic violence.

Al Vernacchio, author of 'For Goodness Sex: Changing the Way We Talk to Teens About Sexuality, Values, and Health,' argued in his TED Talk that the way children are taught about relationships needs to change.

"You're with two opposing teams, one playing offense, one playing defense ... it's competitive. It's goal-directed. And it can't result in healthy sexuality developing in young people or in adults."

TikTok users praised Miskanic for creatively explaining why 'boys will be boys' is not accurate.

"Beautiful message to our next generation….means so much more than you know," one user wrote.

"Thanks for always using your power for good!"

Another user added, "Thank you! It also happens to boys. Our son was bullied physically, mentally, and emotionally with the principal and teachers saying, 'boys will be boys.'"

"This should be taught to everyone," a third user pointed out, while another wrote, "well said. Please a little louder for all the ignorant idiots."

Using the phrase "boys will be boys," and excusing young boy's inappropriate behaviors just because they might seem "cute" or "adorable" sends the wrong message to young women and teaches boys that their actions have no repercussions.

Instead, we should teach boys and girls alike that boundaries need to be respected at all times, and that it's not wrong to stand up for yourself if faced with harassment or bullying of any kind.

