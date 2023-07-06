16-Year-Old Mom Of A 3-Year-Old Girl Explains Why She Doesn’t Wear Jeans Anymore

An unnamed teenager went on TikTok to tell the story of having her daughter at 13 years old in an effort to speak her truth and destigmatize giving birth after sexual assault. She shared photos of her daughter as a newborn and a toddler, showing the little girl in her car seat and playing in nature while vowing to protect her from harm.

The 16-year-old mom of a 3-year-old girl explained the devastating reason why she won’t wear jeans anymore.

The teen started her TikTok slideshow by stating, “I gave birth to my daughter at 13 years old, I am now 16 years old. The second slide is a black-and-white photograph of a newborn, overlaid with the text, “Judging already? But you don’t know my story yet, keep swiping.”

She introduced her daughter, Vaeh, who’s now 3 years old. The teen explained, “I didn’t take my pictures of her, my mom mostly had her newborn and ‘growing up’ pictures because of guilt toward myself.” She noted that she now regrets not taking photos of her daughter when she was younger, “knowing I can’t go back in time to do so.”

She explained how she attempted to protect herself from sexual abuse.

'I always wore jeans and a jacket but it never worked’ to stop the assault, she wrote. The 16-year-old explained, in her own words, “long story short, he was 50-60; I was 5-6/10 years old, I can’t really remember.”

She no longer wears jeans, stating, “I tend to avoid them, I hate them now.” She noted, “I’m more comfortable now.”

It appears as though her decision to not wear jeans is, on some level, a trauma response to the abuse she experienced. However, it’s hugely important to acknowledge that however she responds, whatever way she takes back her power, is beyond valid. If wearing jeans reminds her of her trauma, there’s no reason on earth for her to do something that causes her harm.

According to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), sexual abuse of children and minors is a very common occurrence. RAINN reports that 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 have experienced sexual abuse from an adult. The organization reports that 82% of all victims under 18 are female, and those who do suffer from assault and abuse are more likely to also develop mental health issues like depression, PTSD, and drug abuse.

The 16-year-old said that despite the abusive circumstances that led to her daughter’s birth, “I wouldn’t trade her for nothing. Now it’s my job to protect her.” The teenager explained her reasons for posting her story on social media. She said that she “finally posted her [daughter] on Insta,” despite being worried about the public response.

“I was scared to tell my story but I finally decided to, on TikTok,” she stated. “If you’re in this position… you’re not alone.” She utilized the hashtags #savictimsneedtospeakup and #yourenotalone.

She received over 4,000 comments, many from other teen moms who shared similar experiences.

“This happened to me… keep that baby safe, you got this mama,” commented one woman. “You’re doing a great job, mama. I was pregnant at 14. Take pictures, print them. You’re so brave and strong,” said another woman.

One person commented, “You’re not alone. Thank you for staying here,” highlighting the power of publicly sharing narratives of abuse as a way to reduce stigma and reclaim one’s agency.

Another person offered words of comfort and acceptance, noting, “Don’t be ashamed, you were a child, it’s not your fault.”

It doesn’t matter what clothes you choose to wear — jeans, jackets, bikinis, or miniskirts — sexual abuse is never your fault.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual abuse, don’t hesitate to reach out for support. Contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline for help.

