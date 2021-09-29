A Man's Real Phone Number Was Shown In Netflix's ‘Squid Game’ — And He's Getting 4,000 Prank Calls A Day

A real phone number allegedly belonging to an unnamed Korean man was exposed in Netflix’s new hit series, "Squid Game."

Now, the man says he is being bombarded with 4,000 calls a day from fans after the release of the show.

Who owns the phone number in Squid Game?

The man who claims to own the number is from the Gyeonggi province in South Korea.

He says his wife is also receiving countless calls as she also has the exact same number apart from one digit at the end.

"I have been receiving endless calls and text messages,” the man said of his unwanted new fame.

"It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity,” he continued. "It drains my phone’s battery and it turns off. At first, I didn’t know why, then my friend told me that my number came out in Squid Game."

The phone number was shown on a business card in episode one.

The phone number featured in the first episode of the hit series, where it is seen written on a business card handed over to Lee Jung-Jae’s character, Seong Gi-Hun, in a subway station by a mysterious man in a black suit.

Business cards with an 8-digit phone number are dispersed to all contestants. If they call the number, they have the chance to play in the games.

But what happens when you call the number in real life?

In addition to calls from curious fans, the man reported that he is receiving calls from children who wanted to be in the game, unaware that it’s fictional. Big yikes.

South Korea’s National Revolutionary Party’s honorary chief tried to buy the phone number.

Huh Kyung-young, South Korea’s National Revolutionary Party’s honorary chief, tried to purchase the phone number.

“I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in ‘Squid Game’,” he wrote on Facebook, “is suffering serious damage from prank calls.”

“I would like to buy the number for 100 million won,” he said.

The production company behind the drama is reportedly in touch with the man to help resolve the issue.

The owner of the phone number uses his number for his small business.

Initially, the man assumed that the phone calls and text messages were spam. This was before he realized that "Squid Game" was a popular TV show.

He has been using the phone number for his small business for the past 10 years and is reluctant to change it.

The number on the Squid Game business card is without an area code — but that doesn’t stop people from plugging in an area code.

Created and directed by Kawan Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a fictionalized Korean TV drama about a terrifying game show where contestants must fight to the death in a series of their favorite childhood games — such as Red Light, Green Light or Tug o’ War.

All contestants are struggling financially or are in a serious amount of debt. Those who make it through a series of six deadly games are allowed to split a large cash prize.

If you break the rules, refuse to play, or simply, don’t win, you die. If the majority of players vote that they want to leave the game, then everything stops.

Everyone gets to go home, but none of the contestants go home with any of the money.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers entertainment and pop culture for YourTango.