Harry Styles Fan Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted While Attending His Concert — And Says Security Did Nothing

A fan attending one of Harry Styles’ recent concerts claims to have been sexually assaulted in the packed audience of the show.

Screenshots circulating on Twitter appear to show the young woman sending a detailed description of the horrific assault to the State Farm Arena Instagram account.

The girl claims she was sexually assaulted at Harry Styles’ Atlanta concert.

Styles performed at State Farm Arena, where the alleged assault occured, on October 27 and October 28 as part of his worldwide ‘Love On Tour’ concert.

Screenshots of an alleged exchange with State Farm Arena are circulating on Twitter as Styles’ fans warn one another about the assault claims.

The girl, 16, claims to have been standing in the audience when a “medium height white man without a green wristband” began bothering people around her.

She claims another fan tried to alert security that he had snuck in but was ignored.

I just thought I would share around. Some young girls was raped at Harry’s concert and nobody seemed to care… disgusting behavior #HarryStyles #LoveOnTour #hs #lot #justiceforClaire pic.twitter.com/R2S7oTYZ5U — Hanna (@Hannacaritaa) October 30, 2021

The girl further details how she felt the man pressed against her while the support act, Jenny Lewis, performed but she assumed it was because the pit was so crowded.

However, the situation allegedly escalated when Styles came onstage.

“When Harry came on everyone took 3 huge steps forward and we were literally all skin to skin,” she writes in the message.”

“His crotch was on my back and he was pressed against me.”

She claims she asked the man to step back four times before he eventually did. However, he allegedly approached her again soon after.

“He kept lifting my skirt during ‘Woman’ and I kept pulling it down,” she alleges, “I tried getting away from him but he followed.”

She claims security at State Farm Arena ignored her pleas for help.

“When Harry left the stage I ran out [of] the pit to try and tell a security guard,” she writes, “The first and only response I got was ‘have you been drinking.’”

She claims no member of the security team came to talk to the man or help her and says that when Styles returned to stage things got even worse.

The fan claims she was raped while Harry Styles performed.

She claims she returned to the pit but found a different spot to stand. However, the man allegedly followed her back there.

“During ‘Treat People With Kindness’ he pulled my skirt up again and raped me,” she wrote.

She allegedly left the arena right away and tried to contact the venue but was put on hold.

“They need to get their security in check because this is so unacceptable. I’m so embarrassed and hurt. What was supposed to be the best day of my life ended up being the worst [of] all because no one listened to me,” the girl concluded.

In response, the screenshots appear to show that the State Farm Arena allegedly replied, “Well did you tell the police?”

However, it is unclear if the screenshots are accurate or if the messages were sent to a verified State Farm Arena account.

Harry Styles’ fans have been sharing the accusations to get #JusticeForClaire.

The hashtag is being utilized by fans who are horrified that such an incident could allegedly take place at Styles’ concert.

Other fans have even reached out to the arena themselves to advocate for the alleged assault survivor.

“You all have allowed this man to physically harm someone at a Harry Styles concert that was supposed to be the best night of her life,” one wrote.

Trigger warning mention of assault !!!! This is what I dmed the State Farm arena about the situation at the Atlanta night 2 show. We must get justice for Claire. Don’t be afraid to speak out we have to protect each other. pic.twitter.com/4zVadZ4WQn — Amila (@buckethaatuser) October 30, 2021

“I am INCREDIBLY disappointed in the actions of the State Farm Arena,” wrote another fan.

“I can’t believe a moment that was so special to someone was violently ripped away due to the negligence of your stadium and staff.”

State Farm Arena or Harry Styles have not yet responded to the allegations or addressed the claims made.

If you or someone you know has experience sexual assault you are not alone.

You can contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline and they will connect you with a support group near you.

Just call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member who will help you through.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.