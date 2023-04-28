Woman Lost Her Job Over Her Reaction To Not Receiving A Tip On A $735 Takeout Order

An Outback Steakhouse server found herself at the center of the ever-divisive debate on tipping practices after her frustration about a low tip caused her to lose her job.

Tipping is a cultural norm in the United States, with many service industry workers relying on tips to supplement their wages. However, tipping practices can vary widely, leading to confusion and frustration for both customers and workers. In recent years, some have even called into question the necessity of tipping, arguing that it perpetuates a system of low wages and inequality in the service industry.

The employee was fired over her reaction for not being tipped on a $735 order.

Tamlynn Yoder previously worked at Outback Steakhouse in Florida as a takeout employee after working in the restaurant industry for 10 years. She was in charge of taking orders over the phone, packaging and bagging them, and bringing them out to customers’ cars for curbside pickup.

During one of her shifts in February 2018, the Christ Fellowship church in Palm Beach Gardens placed a takeout order consisting of 75 items totaling $735. 25 steaks, 25 potatoes, and 25 chickens to be exact, Yoder told WPBF 25 News.

When the group arrived to pick up their order, which took over an hour to prepare, she helped them load up the meals into the car.

However, when the group left, Yoder was shocked to realize that they had left her no tip on the receipt even after all of her hard work. Being a member of the specific church herself made the incident even more hurtful for her.

The infuriated takeout employee took to Facebook to vent about her unpleasant experience with the customers. However, she never expected the outcome she received when she returned to work the following day.

“I was told that I was being fired and that they refunded the full $735,” she says. Her post caught the attention of a member of Christ Fellowship Church, who contacted Outback Steakhouse. The restaurant claimed that Yoder had “violated their social media policy.”

Word of Yoder’s termination had made it around town, including all the way back to the church, which ultimately decided to correct its actions.

The church paid back Yoder with a generous tip.

“We are sorry to hear about this situation and our leaders have been notified about it,” they wrote in a Facebook statement. “We value our local business partners and those who work in their establishments — many of whom are members of our church — and it is customary for us to leave a generous tip whenever we pick up a takeout order.”

The church compensated Yoder with much more than a usual tip. They even provided her with a list of takeout jobs that were hiring.

Despite the church smoothing things over with Yoder, there were still some people who believed she did not deserve a tip at all.

“Tipping on a take-out order is beyond insane,” one Internet user commented.

“Tipping is not guaranteed…she should know that with all those years of experience,” another noted.

However, others argued that since it was such a large order that Yoder helped load into the car, the customers should have the decency to leave a tip.

“Everyone saying ‘I don’t tip on take out’ I don’t either, but $700 worth of food AND she helped load it in the car? I would have tipped,” one person shared.

“A church group didn’t tip on a massive group order?? I’m shocked to my core,” another pointed out.

Others pointed out that restaurant employees rely on customer tips to make a decent living, especially considering that the current minimum wage for tipped workers in Florida is $7.98 per hour.

By tipping, customers help to ensure that service workers are fairly compensated for their work, and are able to support themselves and their families. Additionally, tipping is a way to show appreciation for good service and incentivizes workers to provide a higher level of service to customers.

