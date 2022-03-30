Putin’s Russian State Media Declare Trump As Their ‘Partner’ & Suggest Biden Should Be Overthrown

Following President Joe Biden’s remarks during his speech in Warsaw about the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin have seemingly put the Kremlin on edge.

Now, it seems, the elite of Russia have had enough of their rocky relationship with the United States and wish to return to an administration that views Putin and his government more favorably.

Russian State media’s administration of choice? The Trump administration.

Russian state media was Moscow's ‘partner’ Donald Trump back in office.

The Kremlin's media have been speaking ill of Biden after his recent speech in Warsaw in which he said, in a reportedly unscripted conclusion to his speech, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power."

This comment sent ripples through the world and garnered much praise and also some criticism.

So the President of the United States, during a brutal invasion where Russia is slaughtering innocent men, women, pregnant women, children and babies and decimating cities, says to the world that #Putin should not be in power. Someone please explain to me the bad part… #Biden — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 27, 2022

Biden has gone on to state that he would not be walking his statement back but clarified that his comment was a personal opinion and did not reflect the plans or policies of the United States, saying, “I just was expressing my outrage.”

State media referred to Trump as a 'partner' in a call for an overthrow of the United States government.

It seems that the President’s words have the entire Kremlin clutching their pearls, including a state TV personality who went so far as to say, “It's time for us, our people, to call on the people of the United States to change the regime in the U.S. early, and to again help our partner, Trump, to become president.”

The Trump administration has been fighting accusations of favoritism and consorting with the brutal Russian regime since before Trump’s first impeachment.

At the very least, this seems to indicate that the Russian media, an extension of the Russian government, views Trump very favorably.

Trump asked Russia for dirt on Hunter Biden.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump called on Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden while discussing his alleged illicit dealings with Russian oligarchs, saying, “I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

It is unclear if there is any credence at all to these accusations, but the Kremlin hasn’t released any such information so far.

Unfortunately for Vladimir Putin, he’ll need to wait at least a couple more years before his comrade has another chance at the presidency, although Donald Trump seems to have exhibited a willingness to try to overthrow democracy before.

Truly, they were made for each other.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.