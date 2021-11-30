Meredith Kercher's Killer Appears To Argue That Amanda Knox Is Guilty After Being Released From Prison

Rudy Guede, who was convicted of raping and killing 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, is still insinuating that Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend, Raffaelle Sollecito, were the ones who murdered Kercher.

Guede was just released from prison earlier this week and spent 13 years behind bars for the crime, and is still maintaining his innocence in his first post-jail interview with The Sun.

Rudy Guede appeared to incriminate Amanda Knox in Meredith Kercher's murder.

“I know the truth and she knows the truth,” he told the magazine.

Knox and Sollecito both served four years in jail for their connection with Kercher’s murder before being acquitted by Italy’s highest court.

Knox was Kercher’s roommate at the time and has pleaded with Guede to “restore my wrongly reputation.”

In a Twitter thread, Knox asserted that she is innocent and that Guede is the person behind the murder of Kercher.

“He has the power to tell the truth, to take responsibility, to stop blaming me for the rape and murder of Meredith Kercher, which a wealth of evidence shows he committed alone,” she wrote.

Rudy Guede, the man who killed Meredith Kercher and falsely accused me, just had his sentence reduced yet again. He is now free, and his relationship with the Italian justice system is definitively over. How do you imagine I feel?



/a thread https://t.co/TfRo7sBx5o — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) November 23, 2021

Guede was freed of his original 16-year sentence after exhibiting good behavior. He also began a work-release program in September 2019, and a year later, he was placed on probation, living on his own and working during the day.

Guede, who was 20 at the time of the crime, had been acquaintances of the tenants on the ground floor of the house where Kercher and Knox had been living.

Authorities had found his bloody fingerprints in the victim’s bedroom and his DNA on her clothes and on her body.

Guede had been put on trial separately from Knox and Sollecito, and was convicted and initially sentenced to 30 years in prison before the sentence was reduced to 16 years on appeal.

Knox had returned to the United States in 2011 after her initial conviction had been overturned, and in 2019 it was revealed that she had been deprived of sufficient legal aid during her interrogation.

The DNA evidence that had been used to convict her was also questioned and Italy was ordered to pay Knox $21,000 in damages.

Rudy Guede has repeatedly said Amanda Knox was involved.

In a 2016 interview from the Italian prison where Guede was being held, he said, “I am 101 percent certain Amanda Knox was there” when Kercher was murdered.

Knox’s husband, Christopher Robinson, is defending her from the “cruel” comments made by Guede.

In response to the interview Guede gave with The Sun, Robinson took to his Twitter to slam Nick Pisa, who covered the story, and Guede.

“This is cruel to Amanda as well as the Kercher family. All for a few clicks. Shame,” Robinson wrote.

Guede’s release from prison greatly upset the Kercher family and they were reportedly “caught off guard” by his newly-granted freedom.

In the interview with The Sun, Guede apologized to Kercher’s family for “not doing enough to save Meredith.”

"The first thing I want to say is to the Kercher family and how sorry I am for their loss," Guede said. "I have written a letter to them in which I explain to them how sorry I am but it's too late to say sorry for not doing enough to save Meredith."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.