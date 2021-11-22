Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Suspect Was Out On Bail For Domestic Abuse & Has A Long Criminal History

Darrell Brooks Jr. is the man allegedly behind the awful SUV attack that happened in Waukesha, Wisconsin over the weekend that killed 5 people and left over 40 more injured.

At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals. The Police Department has the person of interest in custody. — cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) November 22, 2021

Waukesha police announced that Brooks had been arrested and was being questioned by authorities after spotting the SUV in his driveway.

Brooks is reported to have had many previous run-ins with the law and may have been fleeing from another crime

The 58th Annual Waukesha Holiday Parade ended in horror as residents who wished to start the holiday season off right feared for their lives when the red SUV plowed through the crowds.

Brooks allegedly drove through the crowd in a red Ford Escape that has been spotted in his driveway, as well as in one of his music videos under the alias, “Mathboi Fly.”

What is Darrell Brooks Jr. criminal history?

The 39-year-old is reported to have a long criminal record that dates all the way back to 1999, but more recently he’s seen several charges that involved other law enforcement officials and reckless endangerment.

According to his record, on November 5th, he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and felony bail jumping.

His bail was set to a measly $1,000 dollars — an amount that was “inappropriately low” according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney considering his other open charges and severity of the charges.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Co. District Attorney says Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks should not have been released on such a low cash bond earlier this month. They are conducting an internal review.#Waukesha #waukeshaChristmasParade pic.twitter.com/GmUNOkwLpg — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) November 22, 2021

Another open felony case under Brooks’ name comes from 2020 and includes another second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge.

This time, he was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony with the use of a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm convicted of a felony.

For this crime, his bail had been set to $10,000 dollars originally before being reduced to $7,500 before being reduced once again.

Brooks requested a speedy trial, but since the court was dealing with a 2-year backlog worth of cases because of COVID, his case was adjourned and then set to a $500 cash bail, which he posted nearly 2 weeks after the date his trial was scheduled.

Brooks admitted to sex trafficking in a video.

Brooks shared a video where he discusses sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl back in 2006 in an attempt to explain or justify why he is a registered sex offender.

The Waukesha attack prompted everyone to look into Brooks’ criminal history, but also his social media posts in order to find some sort of motive.

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is not believed to be a motive for the Waukesha attack.

He recently posted about the Rittenhouse trial verdict with emojis of someone shrugging their shoulders and putting their hand on their face and has very often posted about his anti-police rhetoric — which has sometimes gotten radical.

A lot of people believed that this attack had something to do with the Rittenhouse verdict, considering he posted about it and the Kenosha shooting happened only an hour away, but upon a closer investigation, law enforcement believe he was fleeing the scene of another crime.

Right before the Waukesha incident, there was a report of a knife fight on police scanners near Frame Park — however, when police responded and didn’t find anyone there, the SUV was spotted a minute later en route to the parade.

It’s unconfirmed whether or not the two incidents are related, but police have confirmed that it was not connected to any act of terrorism.