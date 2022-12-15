Rosie O'Donnell Shuts Down Insensitive Conspiracy Theory About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Urges Fans To 'Do Better'

The passing of The Ellen Show DJ, and prolific dancer, Steven ‘Twitch’ Boss from an apparent suicide has devastated fans and followers across the world but the struggle to make sense of his passing has now dissolved into a bizarre conspiracy theory about what happened.

Boss was found dead on December 13 in a hotel room after allegedly dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Because Boss appeared so happy on social media, many are finding it hard to comprehend how his smiling face and entertaining dance moves could have hidden such a sad internal struggle.

Since news of Boss’s passing hit the airwaves, it is easy to find people on social media who are looking to make sense of what happened by making controversial accusations.

Insensitive conspiracy theories linked Ellen DeGeneres to Twitch's death.

The nonsensical theories are based on a dislike of DeGeneres that surfaced in the past number of years after staff members on her show came forward with allegations about the toxic working environment on set.

A TikToker who goes by TruthSeeker hinted at the theory that emerged after Boss's death. The 24-second clip starts with her saying, “I forgot about Leslie, y’all. I forgot about him.”

The video displays a caption at the top that reads “Anne Heche, Twitch, and Leslie Jordan all had ties to Ellen, and all died suddenly and suspiciously (in my opinion).”

The clip ends with the TikToker shaking her head back and forth as she asserts, “Call me a conspiracy theorist, but you got three people close to Ellen dead.”

Commenters seem to be in agreeance that Boss’s death is suspicious. One person said, “Agree! Twitch was the most spirited fun-loving soul, there’s no way he took his own life. He was Ellen’ed.”

But other people seemed to call for calm and logic with a commenter posting, “Let the man rest. People just want to make more of it than what it is. MENTAL HEALTH IS REAL. I hope no one has to go through this.”

Rosie O'Donnell was quick to shut down any speculation about Twitch's death.

O’Donnell apparently caught wind of the controversial allegations going around and felt compelled to put a stop to them. She posted a video on TikTok telling viewers exactly how she felt.

In her video, the upper left displays a comment that says, “I had a weird feeling when I heard the news… like did he know something?”

The first thing O’Donnell says in the video is, “Bullsh-t.” in response to the accusation that something evil is afoot.

She goes on to say, “There’s no Hollywood cabal that’s out killing people. And why the hell would they? What could he possibly have seen or known at the Ellen Show?”

O’Donnell then explains that the public is already aware that Ellen was allegedly not nice to her staff. She nixes that as a potential reason that someone could have harmed Boss.

Next, she proclaims, “There was no reason for Hollywood to kill this beautiful man. He was obviously suffering with mental health issues and it’s a big, big, big problem in the United States.”

O’Donnell ends the video by asking viewers to let him rest in peace and imploring them not to burden his loved ones with conspiracy theories that could magnify their trauma.

She sends a clear message, telling everyone, “You gotta do better. You gotta.”

Viewers wholeheartedly agreed with her commentary, expressing their sadness over the loss of such a beloved person.

O’Donnell is absolutely right in her perception. You never know what someone is dealing with internally, despite the persona they display outwardly.

Steven “tWitch” Boss was no different than the rest of us. Life can be hard, and we are all doing the best we can to navigate it.

If you, or anyone you know is struggling with your mental health, know that there is help available. Dial or text 9-8-8 or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

