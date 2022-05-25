Remembering The 21 Victims Of The Uvalde Elementary School Shooting

Tragedy has once again struck America in the form of yet another mass shooting, this time in Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas, a town with a population of under 9,000, trespassed onto Robb Elementary School campus and opened fire. 21 deaths, including 19 children and two teachers, have been confirmed so far.

Here are the victims of the Uvalde shooting that have been identified so far.

Xavier Lopez

This thread will be dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



As a parent, my heart is broken seeing these faces and their ages.



My condolences to their families during this difficult time



Xavier Lopez, 10. He was a 4th grader at Robb Elementary. pic.twitter.com/261cSEBFZ3 — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

The first child victim identified was Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old fourth-grader.

Reports say that Lopez’s mother was with him for a school awards ceremony just hours before the shooting occurred.

“He was funny, never serious and his smile,” Xavier’s mother Felicia Martinez told the Washington Post. “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”

Uziyah Garcia

Uziyah Garcia, 10. He was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/pMpZm6VYvP — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Uziyah’s grandfather, Manny Renfro, confirmed to the Associated Press that his 8-year-old grandson was among those killed in the attack.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said that Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo while on his spring break. He reminisced on some of the bonding time he shared with his grandson.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Eva Mireles

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles.

She had worked for the Uvalde school district for 17 years.



She was reportedly shot and killed while trying to protect her students.



She leaves behind a spouse and a daughter in college. pic.twitter.com/CdSnz2v5LK — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Mireles, 44, taught for 17 years, according to her page on the school’s website. She was married to an Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer and has one daughter who is a college graduate.

“She was adventurous,” said Amber Ybarra, Mireles’ relative who lives in San Antonio. “I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed.”

The parents of Mireles’ former students also lovingly honored her. Audrey Garcia, whose daughter has Down Syndrome, admired Mireles for always including her daughter in the classroom activities.

“My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms. Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school,” Garcia said on Twitter.

“She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words.”

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo. She was in 4th grade pic.twitter.com/G9gB5bLxGf — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Nevaeh’s cousin, Emily Grace Ayala, paid tribute to the 10-year-old on Facebook.

"Thank you everyone for the prayers, our Nevaeh has been found!," Ayala said. “She is flying with the angels above. We love you Nevaeh very much princess!"

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia. She taught 4th grade and was in her 23rd year of teaching. She died trying to protect her students.



She was married for 24 years and had 4 children. pic.twitter.com/VJL51ywYvp — Natasha ⚯͛ (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Irma Garcia, 46, was in her 23rd year of teaching and co-taught alongside Mireles for five years.

The district nominated her for teacher of the year in 2019, according to BBC. According to her employee page, she was married to her husband Joe for 24 years and the two have four children.

Her nephew, John Martinez, honored her on social media late Tuesday night.

“My tia did not make it,” Martinez wrote on Twitter. “She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. I beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers.

“IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.”

Amerie Garza

Amerie Garza, 10. She was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/FDRXCkcIEs — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Angel Garza, father of 10-year-old Amerie, learned late Tuesday night that his daughter was tragically killed in the shooting.

“My little love is now flying high with the angels above,” Angel Garza said on Facebook. “Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10. She was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/jZXfkclsYG — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

According to the BBC, a cousin of 10-year-old Maite confirmed her death on Facebook, calling her a “beautiful angel.”

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Maite took honor roll photos prior to the shooting.

Makenna Lee Elrod

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10. She was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/Lcm21tr6zY — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

The death of Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, was confirmed by a family friend.

“It’s pretty sad what this world’s coming to,” her father Brandon Elrod told KTRK, the ABC affiliate in Houston.

"Sweet Makenna Rest in Paradise!!” said Pilar Newberry, whose daughter was friends with Makenna. “My heart is shattered as my daughter Chloe loved her so much!!

"I’ll never forget how excited she was to meet a new friend from a different school! Just a few weeks ago she got a friendship bracelet from her at the ballpark and she wears it every day! When she wakes up tomorrow she’s going to be devastated. Praying so hard for her sweet family!!!!"

Ellie Garcia

Ellie Garcia. She was in 4th grade pic.twitter.com/OGKI7X1J1L — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Garcia, a 10-year-old fourth-grader who also went by Ellie Lugo, was confirmed dead by her parents Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo hours after the attack.

“It’s hard to issue out a statement on anything right now my mind is going at 1000 miles per hour… but I do wanna send our thoughts and prayers to those who also didn’t make it home tonight!!!” Stephen Garcia said on Facebook.

“Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever… I was gonna DJ for her at her party like she wanted me too!!! Mom and Dad love you never forget that and please try and stay by our side Amor!!!!”

Tess Mata

Tess Mata. She was in 4th grade pic.twitter.com/XAxuEbBlGI — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Faith Mata, older sister of fourth-grader Tess, remembered her sister in a heartfelt Twitter post after learning that she was killed in the shooting.

“My precious angel you are loved so deeply,” Faith Mata said. “In my eyes, you are not a victim but a survivor. I love you always and past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher then you could ever dream. Till we meet again Tess Marie, love your big sissy.”

Annabelle Rodriguez and Jackie Cazares

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10. She was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/uixetv0ieF — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Fourth-grade cousins and classmates Annabelle and Jackie were both victims of the shooting, according to family members.

“We are a very tight family,” said Polly Flores, Jackie's aunt and Annabelle’s great-aunt, in an interview with the New York Times. “It’s just devastating.”

Rogelio Torres

Rogelio Torres, 10. He was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/bOG4CvqQX2 — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Family members confirmed Rogelio, 10, was among those killed on Tuesday.

“Thank you for the prayers and for trying to help find my cousin,” Rogelio’s cousin said on Twitter. “It breaks my heart to say my Rojelio is now with the angels. I'll forever miss you and love you my angel.”

Alithia Ramirez

Alithia Ramirez, 10. She was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/3A8rJH3u0G — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Alithia’s, 10, father Ryan Ramirez reported his daughter missing with a Facebook post on Tuesday night that read, “Trying to find my daughter Alithia. I called all the hospitals and nothing.”

He then confirmed her passing by changing his profile picture to one of her with angel wings.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos and Jailah Nicole Silguero

Cousins Jayce, 10, and Jailah, 11, were both killed in the shooting, Jailah’s mother, Veronica Luevanos, confirmed on Facebook.

“Fly high my angels,” Veronica Luevanos said of her daughter and nephew. “We're going to miss yall so much.”

Miranda Mathis

Mathis’ cousin, Deanna Miller, asked Facebook for any information regarding the 11-year-old’s whereabouts on Tuesday night. She then confirmed that Mathis had passed away on Wednesday morning.

“My sweet baby cousin we loved u dearly I'm so sorry this happen to u baby please keep my family in your prayers,” Miller said.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Elijah Cruz Torres, 10. She was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/JzyLypE6md — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Family members confirmed to ABC’s Mireya Villarreal that Eliahana, Elijah for short, was killed in the attack. Eliahana’s grandfather told ABC that she was “a beautiful young girl with a lot of energy.”

Jose Flores

Jose Flores, 10. He was in 4th grade pic.twitter.com/MICFlXVvNm — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Christopher Salazar, uncle of 10-year-old Jose, told news outlets that “He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents … and loved to laugh and have fun.”

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, 10. She was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/dkliOhIGTn — Natasha (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Alexandria posed with her parents for honor roll photos earlier on Tuesday. Her mother confirmed that she was killed in the shooting in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Tuesday night.

“My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll,” Alexandria’s mother Kimberly Mata-Rubio said.

“She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”

The shooting has left the Uvalde community devastated as the push for legislative change reaches a fervor.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.