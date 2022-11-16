Why Ivanka Trump Quietly Stopped Supporting Her Father's Political Career Over A Year Ago

During the original trailblazing campaign that put Donald Trump on the political map and spawned the phrase, “Make America Great Again,” his family was always by his side and supported him through everything.

However, after Former President Trump recently announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, many wondered if things would be the same again as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, was nowhere to be found.

Ivanka Trump is taking a step back from politics following Donald Trump’s campaign announcement.

"I love my father very much," the 41-year-old mother wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram story. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

Ivanka shares three children with her husband, Jared Kushner, and although their involvement in Donald’s original presidency was paramount (Kushner was Donald’s Senior Advisor), they’ve decided to take their feet off the pedal.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she continued her post. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

Source: Instagram

As American politics continue on an outward trend toward extreme polarization — especially on the Republican end — things have seemingly become all too complicated for Ivanka and her family.

Trump's reputation and position in the party have grown increasingly unstable as the Republican’s new golden boy Ron DeSantis, the incumbent governor of Florida, grows his fan base and prepares for a potential presidential campaign of his own.

Trump has been attacked, criticized, and seemingly left behind by the same people that stood by him for all four years — they don’t need him anymore.

As a result, those close to him have been attacked as well, including Ivanka, who suffered major financial sacrifices and public scrutiny.

The only people Trump really has left are the MAGA crowds that follow him everywhere he goes and his family — but even they won’t be staying for long.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been pushing away from Donald Trump for a while.

According to a report from CNN in June 2021, Ivanka and Kushner have been edging away from Trump for a while as his inner circle continues to change and he drives more people out.

“With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump’s grievances continue unabated,” CNN wrote at the time.

“And those complaints appear to be driving away two of the people who were closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.”

The news network allegedly spoke to a string of acquaintances close to the former president’s side that confirmed Ivanka and Kushner were growing tired of his complaints and antics.

Claiming that the 2020 election was “stolen” and the January 6th incident put those around him in a tricky situation that ultimately led to their distancing.

Not wanting to deal with the aftermath of Trump's provocations, Kushner and Ivanka worked towards separating for months, which ultimately led up to Ivanka’s post last night where she officially announced her stepping away from politics.

A source close to the mother of three told PEOPLE that ever since Donald's election loss in 2020 and her move to Miami from Washington, DC, she's been happier than ever.

"Ivanka is the happiest she has ever been. She is laser-focused on her three young children," the source revealed to PEOPLE. "She is loving her life in Miami along with and her freedom and privacy."

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.