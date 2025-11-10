People In Paris Are Competing In A Morbid Lottery, But The Prize Can't Truly Be Collected Until They Die

While death may be a sort of taboo topic in America, the same can't be said for places in Europe, especially among the Parisian residents. Not only are Parisians unafraid to speak about death or think about how they want their funerals, but they're also seemingly taking steps while they're still alive to ensure that their wishes are being met.

According to CNN, the city of Paris recently announced a lottery that all residents could participate in. While most lotteries involve money of some sort, this one has a bit of a morbid twist to it. Parisians can only reap the benefits after they've already died.

Advertisement

Paris residents are competing in a morbid lottery to be buried in a famous cemetery next to some pretty notable celebrities.

Instead of a cash prize, winners of this lottery have the chance to be buried in one of the country's most famous and celebrated cemeteries. The plan aims to restore tombs in need of repair at Père-Lachaise, while also giving Parisians the opportunity to secure a sought-after plot at the cemetery.

Winners of the lottery will be granted the opportunity to buy and restore one of 30 tombs in three different cemeteries, with the city hall agreeing to lease the corresponding burial plot to those who meet certain standards. The most exciting part of this for Parisians is the chance to be buried next to famous names, including Jim Morrison, Oscar Wilde, and French singer Édith Piaf.

Advertisement

Arthur D'Amario III | Shutterstock

The Paris council said it decided to open the lottery after receiving immense interest.

"In recent decades, cemetery visitors throughout France have expressed an interest in restoring a historic funerary monument in order to obtain a burial plot concession in return," the city hall said in a statement, according to CNN. The city hopes this new program, which was unanimously approved by the council in April, will help to restore monuments within the famous burial grounds.

Advertisement

Maintenance of gravestones and monuments in Parisian cemeteries is the responsibility of families, not the city. Because of that, some graves can become abandoned and decrepit over time. But removing derelict monuments can prove difficult because the cemeteries are classified as protected heritage sites as well.

However, a spot at this infamous cemetery is most likely going to come at a hefty cost for the winner. Under the conditions, the winner must restore the monument they buy within six months, with the new design "faithful to the original." They must also make arrangements to acquire a burial plot nearby, also within a certain timeframe. If either condition is not met, the sale will be cancelled and buyers will lose their money.

Each existing tomb will be available to buy for 4,000 euros ($4,600), with the winners also responsible for the restoration cost. They will then be able to buy a lease starting at 976 euros ($1,120) for a 10-year contract, which will increase to 17,668 euros ($20,290) for the right to rest there forever.

It's definitely a steep price, but considering only an estimated 49% of French people are fearful of death, 40% of French people would like some sort of religious ceremony to mark their death, and 31% would like a civil ceremony, it's not surprising that many Parisians are vying for the chance to have a spot at being buried in such a famous cemetery.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.