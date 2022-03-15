Olaplex No.3 Banned In The EU?! 4 Safe Alternatives That Are Just As Good For Your Hair

The European Union (EU) could potentially ban Olaplex No.3 in the UK because of a certain ingredient in the hair product.

Back in May 2020, the EU's European Commission had updated its classification of butylphenyl methylpropional (most commonly known as lilial) to a presumed reproductive toxicant and planned to ban the ingredient as of March 1, 2022.

As the deadline passed this week, people began to wonder if the ban would extend to Olaplex's best-selling product, since butylphenyl methylpropional is an ingredient in the product.

According to an article written by Emily Rekstis on March 2, the reason lilial is being banned is that it can act as an endocrine disruptor — which can essentially mimic or interfere with the body's hormones.

The chemicals found in Olaplex No.3 including lilial and zinc pyrithione can negatively impact both men's and women's reproductive systems — potentially resulting in infertility, sub-fertility, improper hormone production, or menstrual cycle abnormalities.

However, in a statement to Bustle, an Olaplex spokesperson said, "At Olaplex, lilial was previously used in small amounts as a fragrance in No. 3 Hair Perfector. It is not an active or functional ingredient.”

They continued, "While this phase-out is limited to the EU, out of an abundance of caution, Olaplex proactively removed lilial from our No.3 Hair Perfector globally. As of January 2022, Olaplex no longer sells products using lilial in the UK or EU.”

Since Olaplex has removed the toxic ingredient from their products in European countries, it could potentially mean the product will not be banned in the UK (and you don't have to worry about changing to a new hair bonder just yet).

However, if you're looking for an alternative to using Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, this list of products could greatly help you out.

Here are 4 non-toxic alternatives that are just as good for your hair.

Photo: Walmart

This leave-in treatment will easily prevent damage and maximize moisture retention for healthier hair while providing a protective barrier for continuous styling. It also increases smoothness, improves the appearance of split ends, softens your hair, and gives you less frizz.

Where to buy: Walmart, $11.99

SHOP NOW

Photo: Walmart

The Redken pH bonder helps to maintain your hair's natural pH, while also protecting your hair’s bonds and reducing strand breakage during the process of dying your hair. The formula is suitable for all hair types and works to visibly strengthen the hair and increase elasticity.

If you're looking to reinforce the weakened bonds in your hair to improve its strength and resiliency, the pH balancing formula in the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment ($30, Ulta) helps your hair heal after the negative effects of hair coloring and heat tools, too.

Where to buy Redken pH Bonder: Walmart, $13.52

SHOP NOW

Photo: Amazon

The Aphogee Protein Treatment contains magnesium and modified proteins that fuse into the hair with heat. This makes your hair strands stronger and less likely to break, especially if your hair is too weak or fine to be permed or bleached, you should use this treatment a week before.

Where to buy: Amazon $9.36 ($1.17 / Fl Oz)

SHOP NOW

Photo: Amazon

This Bumble and Bumble Bond-Building treatment is for once a week use to help build new bonds in your hair. The product repairs the hair fibers and will protect your hair from any future damage. This treatment works best when used in conjunction with the Bond-Building Repair Shampoo ($34.00, Ulta) and Bond-Building Repair Conditioner ($34.00, Ulta).

Where to buy: Ulta $34.00

SHOP NOW

